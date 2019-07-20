Meet Uno!
This gorgeous girl came to us with a misshapen ear. We don’t know if she was born with it deformed or if she was in a fight with another animal and had it ripped off. Either way, she took care of her nine babies for the last two months and was an incredible mother.
She was spayed and about to be put up for adoption when we noticed her ear had swelled up. She went to her vet appointment and we were all surprised when we learned she had a tumor growing in her odd ear! So, she had surgery to remove it. She was named Uno for only having one normal ear, and now the name fits even better because now she only has one ear!
Interested in donating $5 every month to continually help us with medical needs every month?
Go to http://www.uvar.us. Scroll to the bottom of the page, click on the yellow donate button and check the monthly box.
Venmo: UtahValleyAnimalRescue
PayPal: utahvalleyanimalrescue@gmail.com