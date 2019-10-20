Check out all of our cute cats ready to join your family this Halloween!
They all have unique personalities we are in love with. Visit them today to find the one right for you. There are big boys who love everyone, seniors looking for a soft place to nap, chunky girls looking to chill and youngsters who purr as soon as you pick them up.
All of these beauties are ready to adopt at the Petsmart in Murray. Don’t forgot, it’s our Set Your Own Adoption Price event this month!
All cats are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.