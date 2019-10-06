Kingsley is not even 2 months old and was brought to us with a severe eye infection. Her eye had to be removed and thankfully, she is feeling so much better now. She is the cutest little girl who always wants to snuggle into your neck and wants to be held all the time. She is an absolute sweetheart and we are grateful we were able to get her the surgery she deserves to live a healthy life.
Ebony was brought in from a local shelter. She experienced some trauma in her past to make her eye like that. Unfortunately, she only has about 20% vision left in that eye and she has a 40% chance of developing cancer in that eye. We always want to make sure our animals have the best chance of leading happy, healthy lives in their forever homes. So we have decided to remove to her eye now before it has a chance to cause her harm and her future family heartache. But we need your help.
These two eye removals will cost us $1,128. Please consider donating $5 so we can give these cats the medical attention they need. We desperately rely on your generous donations so we can pay our medical bills and get all of our cats are healthy. Please consider donating to Kingsley and Ebony today.