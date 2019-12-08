Utah Valley Animal Rescue Pets of the Week: Mindy

Mindy is a 5-year-old McNab Collie. She turned up in the Washington City Animal Shelter as a stray dog in January of 2019. Mindy was spayed and vaccinated, and before long she was adopted.
After a few months, Mindy was returned because she was difficult to handle on a leash. A few months later, Mindy was adopted again, then later returned again because she showed aggression towards other dogs. In November, Mindy went to a foster home experienced with her behavior issues.
We quickly learned how highly intelligent and trainable she is. Mindy’s behavior issues have been easily managed with training. Her aggression with dogs has manifest most along with her herding drive. Mindy seems to feel obligated to discipline other dogs. As Mindy’s current handler has used verbal corrections at Mindy’s first signs of aggression towards other dogs, Mindy’s has not shown aggression since her first correction with each dog.
Mindy is overweight and is on a weight management diet and exercise routine that will need to continue in her new home. Mindy is also very sensitive to having her feet handled. After gaining Mindy’s trust and gradually desensitizing her to having her feet handled over a one month period of time, Mindy’s foster mom is now able to trim her nails with an electric nail grinder.
Mindy has shown remarkable progress during her time with our canine behavior specialist; however ,she will need diligent supervision as she settles in to her new home. She will likely test her boundaries by attempting to jump on furniture and looking for an appropriate place to go potty.
Mindy loves being helpful. Currently, she enjoys helping out around her foster mom’s little hobby farm by herding chickens out of the shed, and accompanying her favorite 12-year-old on daily walks and occasional horseback rides. Mindy also enjoys running along with other dogs that are retrieving toys, but not so much retrieving herself. This has earned her the title of “Assistant to the Regional Retriever” in her current foster home. Mindy has also been gentle with the cats that live in her current foster home.