Did you know that November is Adopt A Senior Month?
One whole month dedicated to some of our favorite cats! These beauties all love to do the same thing: cuddle and sleep. Sound like your kind of cat?
Apply to adopt one today!
Everyone knows seniors are the best kind of animal to adopt. They don’t have the energy to destroy any of your stuff. They sleep for 15-20 hours of the day. They are just happy to sit right by you and enjoy the time — you don’t have to keep them entertained. They sleep through the night. They have been around the block of life a time or two and just want a soft place to lay their head now. They still have an unconditional amount of love to give and are hoping they can find a family to call their own this upcoming holiday season. After all, all of these girls have been waiting more than three months to find their forever!