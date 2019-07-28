Lots of sunshine. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2019 @ 12:44 pm
arichadventure
Is an endless summer too much to ask for? #summernights #summerlovin #swimming #eating #moreswimming
salon.delapaz
Happy Fiesta Days, Spanish Fork!
Loved having these beautiful rodeo queens come by yesterday! @lindsey.i110 @morgan.i13
What day are you guys going to the rodeo?? 🐎
#spanishfork #fiestadays2019 #salondelapaz
kwgingell
Pioneer Day fireworks were a success! ❤️😊
shaylynn.ward
Much love for my dear Sarah. Even if she makes me run.. 😉 #templetotemple5k
Kari Kenner manages and creates digital features and niche content for the Daily Herald.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you see news happening, or if you have an idea for a story, send it to one of our editors.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.