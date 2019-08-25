We visited the cutest ice cream shop and ate delicious homemade ice cream. @brookersfoundingflavors is located in Vineyard and everything is themed after early American History from the ice cream names to the costumes the workers wear.
We had so much fun eating ice cream at Brooker’s Founding Flavors. We really loved John Hancock’s mint chocolate truffle, Give me Chocolate or Give Me Death, and Roger Sherman’s Banana Foster Brittle. We can’t wait to go back and try even more flavors!
All the ice cream is made in the store so it’s fresh and delicious! And the store is cute with some great photo spots.
If you love ice cream or American History, this is the spot for you!
