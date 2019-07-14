Dad is home!!! I was woken up this morning by the sounds of the happiest squeals I’ve ever heard when Wyatt went to go get this little girl out of bed for the first time since Sunday. She loves her dad so much!
No better way to celebrate my twins birthday than by getting a free slurpee from the 7-11 after some quality swimming. #seveneleven #7eleven #slurpee #freeslurpee #twins #swimming #birthday #fun #celebrate #july
ellisonduclos
shellymiaopeterson
@chickfila_af thanks for the cow appreciation day!!!!
shellymiaopeterson
a.lesser.man
