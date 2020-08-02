The legal world lost one of its lesser-known heroes recently. Amber Tarbox, 33, of Provo, died at home in hospice in June after fighting cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer that began in her liver and metastasized, taking over almost every other part of her body before she died.
Part of the reason she was lesser known was that she began practice in family law, the filings of which are private. Commissioner Sean Petersen was her mentor at Howard, Lewis and Petersen when he was in private practice. (He declined comment on her passing, but she was known to tell her husband and clients how unfortunate it was to be denied a great commissioner because he had recused himself from cases with his former firm.) She ended her days as Director of Legal Services for Utah Homicide Survivors until her brilliant mind succumbed to confusion due to a brain tumor in late spring.
She is survived by her parents and her two siblings in Missouri. In Utah, she is survived by her husband, Grayson, two cats and countless former clients who will miss her remarkable generosity and legal skill.
At Utah Homicide Survivors, based in Utah County, she helped families of homicide victims find justice — suing to prevent murderers (who are often victims’ spouses) from financially benefiting from their crimes and helping the victim’s children and other family cope with their loss by finding justice through financial relief and some fairness in the judicial system. Brandon Merrill, founder of Utah Homicide Survivors, says the default without lawsuit is to treat murderers like divorcees and give them half the couple’s assets. He says 43% of homicide cases are ones involving domestic crime.
Before working for Utah Homicide Survivors, she was a family lawyer in civil cases. Those who have not been unfortunate enough to be party in a family case may not know the hardship a good family lawyer can mitigate: denial of privacy and medical rights; confiscation of property; orders dictating parenting, medical choices and spending contrary to conscious; compelled relocation; slander through experts and inflammatory filings; harassment; even jail for nothing more than expecting the rights every other citizen expects and often still experiences after 12 years of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and bothering to learn the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Not every good lawyer also will serve as a client’s de facto therapist, but lawyers need resilience to help their clients cope well while getting high stakes hate mail from people the clients thought would love them forever. A lawyer needs resilience and skill to advocate for someone who is just learning that the law he was raised to believe would protect him may not be applied equitably or impartially — or worse, be weaponized and at the children’s expense. Amber Tarbox mitigated the damage of those practices for countless clients who never thought they’d find relief.
For a lawyer to have any impact always involves some luck if the case goes before judicial authority. However, even without litigation, in which Amber was calmly fearless, a good lawyer has to balance a client’s interests, the interests of justice, an oath to truth, the ability to make a living and the approbation of one’s peers. The best lawyer finds that balance and is willing and able to apply mastery of statute and case law to help those who can’t afford such a package. To become a lawyer requires great LSAT scores, years of law school, passing a state bar exam and learning local legal practice norms through apprenticeship before being able to practice on one’s own. After investing that time and money, a lawyer often wants top dollar more than social justice and good case law.
Toward the end of her life, Amber provided family representation through the Modest Means program, offering her skill for about a sixth of a legal partner’s price and a third of an associate attorney’s. The non-profit for which she worked was a small organization that attracted her away from family law when the founder presented his work to the Provo Rotary Club. Apparently, Amber also wanted to say, as he does, “I sue murderers for a living.”
Merrill, executive director as well as founder of Utah Homicide Survivors, said he was impressed with Amber’s resume, candor, and passion for helping victims of violent crime. He said her candor about cancer in an interview showed integrity. He said she proved a good hire: “a great legal mind” and always “on top of things.”
Amber’s good citizenship and ambition began in her youth in St. Peters, Missouri. Her parents, Ann and Mark Buecher, raised her to be aware of others’ needs, and she would lend a helping hand when her family assisted others. They said that as the oldest, she always looked out for her brother and sister and “she always wanted to be at the top in whatever she did.”
She attended St. Dominic High School, a Catholic preparatory school in Missouri that required 100 hours of community service from students to graduate. Ann said Amber learned a lot about social need serving in Karen House, a homeless shelter for women and children. Amber's father said that along with her service she was clearly driven in school, coming in fourth in her class her freshman year. Her father said he congratulated her and asked if she knew why she came in fourth: “She said, ‘Yup. I do. I’m taking care of it next year.’ ”
In high school she also developed her skills as a musician playing tenor sax in Jazz Band, and she sang in church and high school choirs. She graduated valedictorian.
She went to college at Truman State University in Missouri thinking she wanted to become an oncologist, according her parents and husband. However, they said, after a case of appendicitis and dealing with years of ulcerative colitis, she decided she did not want to spend her life in hospitals. She chose to major in political science in college and decided to become a lawyer.
Amber Buecher met Grayson Tarbox during summer break in their undergraduate years. The couple mostly dated long distance until they married in 2011. Through Grayson, she was introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and after discussions with local missionaries converted. She studied law at Brigham Young University, where Grayson also has studied and started a PhD program in electrical engineering.
In addition to being a musician, Amber loved hiking, traveling and French culture. Her parents say she spoke French like a native. She taught English in France and worked for a French language law firm in Tahiti. Grayson said she was as competitive in board games at home as she was in court (though not as argumentative). She was a planner. She would map out life decisions, travel plans, even remodeling a bathroom down to every detail, but she did not map out what her family should do at her death.
The couple had not expected cancer, but as a lawyer and one who had faced other medical challenges, Amber took it in stride. The couple did their research and fought the disease as well and hard as they could, but a little over a year after diagnosis and numerous medical treatments, she is gone. After years advocating for those who were losing control over their lives through assault and lawsuit, she left her family the right to choose what to do next. Grayson said that he is not sure what the next step is; he’s currently unemployed, has a dissertation to finish, a house and tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills. He does have Amber’s plans for the bathroom though, and he is following up on those.
Because of COVID-19, the family determined to postpone Amber’s memorial service to a time when there are no restrictions on who can attend due to numbers or compromised immune systems. In the meantime, those who want to honor her by helping her family can contribute to their GoFundMe campaign at https://bit.ly/3gk4KfZ.