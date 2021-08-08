“Among those who say their financial situation has gotten worse during the pandemic, 44% think it will take them three years or more to get back to where they were a year ago,” according to a March 2021 report from the Pew Research Center.
If you’re finding yourself in a similar situation, now may be the perfect time to take a personal finances course. There are a lot of free options online that you can take at your own pace. Here are five topics that might interest you:
Personal finance basics
“Financial Basics Everyone Should Know” is a LinkedIn Learning course all about learning the basics so you can plan a strong financial future. There are four chapters (Save, Invest, Insurance and Retire) presented through videos with quizzes along the way to test your knowledge. Some lessons include “Understanding bank rates,” “Determining when to adjust assets,” “Deciding whether HSAs are right for you” and “Choosing between 401(k) and 403(b).” This course is at a beginner level, so anyone can try it out to learn new information or brush up on existing knowledge.
You’ll have to have a LinkedIn account to do this course through a free month of LinkedIn Learning, or you can buy lifetime access to the course outright for $39.99, with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The videos take about an hour and a half to watch, and at the end of the course, you’ll get a course completion certificate.
Intro to economics
Alison.com’s Financial Literacy course is all about economics, and by the end of the course, you will have learned things like the difference between nominal gross domestic product and real gross domestic product and how to calculate GDP. Taught by finance professors, the lessons are presented as videos with helpful visuals, and the interface includes a place to write and download notes and set study reminders.
This course is free with ads, but there is a paid version that is 7.99 euros ($9.49) each month (with a 20%-off certificate available on the site). It should take about six to 10 hours to complete.
Financial planning
Financial Planning for Young Adults is pretty rigorous, with videos, readings, practice exercises, quizzes and assignments, all completed in a four-week schedule requiring about 20 hours. The interface encourages you to set goals and provides tools to do so, such as reminders to work on the course a certain number of days each week. Topics covered include “Barriers to Saving,” “What Influences Our Financial Decisions?” and “Borrowing and Credit: Pros and Cons.”
The course is hosted on Coursera and taught by three professors at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign through traditional lecture-style videos along with video vignettes that introduce financial topics for discussion among participants. You can audit the course (which will give you access to all course materials except graded items) or pay $49 for it. You will earn a certificate of completion at the end of the class.
Decision-making
Hosted on edX, Finance for Everyone: Smart Tools for Decision-Making is a self-paced course all about how to think about finance. You’ll learn about decision-making tools, the concept of the time value of money and “the beauty and power of finance.” University of Michigan professor Gautam Kaul teaches the course, which will take you six weeks if you spend about five or six hours per week.
If you audit the course, you will get access to all course materials except graded items, and your access will expire after six weeks. You can also pay $49 for full access, which will also mean you can earn a certificate by the end of the course.
Saving and budgeting
Saving and Budgeting is just one unit under Khan Academy’s personal finance course. The unit comprises three lessons, each of which has easy-to-listen-to videos and an article or two. Topics include “Math behind saving for college,” “Should I spend more money on experiences or things?” and “Ways to save money on your monthly bills.” While there are no interactive elements, all the lessons are free and don’t require you to sign up for anything.
Whether you’re a financial novice or just want to brush up on your finance know-how, these free courses can help you take charge of your financial situation and get your goals back on track. Knowledge really is power, so choose a course, get to work and just watch what happens!