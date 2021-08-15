In a study conducted at the end of 2020, 38% of Americans said “they’ll spend 2021 in ‘Survival Mode,’ meaning they’ll focus on the day-to-day to try to get themselves and their families through the next year.”
If you’re in survival mode now, or you have been in the past, you know it’s a difficult place to be. The antidote? Preparation and proactivity. Here are five things you can do to take a proactive approach to your finances to help yourself overcome or avoid survival mode:
Set up autopay
According to NerdWallet, “Your payment history is the single biggest component of your credit score,” so it’s important to make sure you make all your payments in time. Autopay can help with that! You can set up automatic payments through your bank or through, say, your credit card company or utility provider. The rule of thumb is this: If your bill is for the same amount every month, set up autopay through your bank; if the amount varies from month to month, set up autopay through the company so they will take the full amount you owe.
Autopay isn’t without downsides, though. There’s a risk of overdraft fees, late fees (because even electronic processing can take several days!) and mistakes being made (like being charged $900 instead of $90 for your electric bill). To avoid these downsides, make a habit of checking your bank statements regularly. That way, autopay can help you stay on top of your bills without causing any issues.
Set priorities for your money
“If you don’t really know what you value, it is impossible to create a plan for your money that reflects what you want,” said Miranda Marquit at Money Mastermind Show. “It won’t really matter where your money goes, and it will keep slipping through your fingers.”
For example, let’s say you take a lot of weekend trips, but you’d like to focus on cultivating a home environment that you really love. With that priority in mind, you can focus on reducing what you spend on your weekend trips and start saving for some nicer furniture or art pieces. Whatever your priorities are, write them down and see how your cash flow could support what’s most important to you.
Create an emergency fund
According to a Bankrate survey conducted in December 2020, “just 39 percent of Americans surveyed say they could comfortably cover an unexpected expense of $1,000.” On top of creating a lifestyle you love, being prepared for emergencies is another reason to be proactive about your finances.
To get started creating your emergency fund, follow these tips:
Set a goal. The rule of thumb is that your emergency fund should cover three to six months’ worth of expenses. Use a tool like this one by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (https://bit.ly/3xwMrvK
- ) to see how much you’ll have to save per week to reach your goal and some strategies to help.
Make consistent contributions.
- You can usually set this up with your bank. Easy!
Keep track of your progress.
- Check your savings account to see what you’ve put away and to keep yourself accountable.
Celebrate your wins!
- Saving takes a lot of self-control, and taking time to appreciate how far you’ve come (or even treating yourself to your favorite dessert!) helps you stay motivated.
Start a side hustle
In the gig economy, there are plenty of opportunities to turn your talents or hobbies into a little extra cash. Websites like Fiverr, Etsy and Facebook Marketplace are great places to scroll through to get ideas. You could do anything, from critiquing college applications essays to cleaning aquariums or even making pacifier clips. You’ll need to invest some time, money or both, but if you can make a space for your gig in your schedule, it may be worth it.
Learn more about your finances
We’ve all heard the basic rules of personal finance: Spend less than you earn, save a little of each paycheck and invest early to prepare for retirement. But there’s so much more to it! It’s important to expand your financial knowledge so you know how best to reach your specific goals — and how high you can set your sights.
There are tons of finance courses, podcasts and books available to help you get started (and this column is a great place to go, too!).
You can prevent or overcome survival mode by starting small to become more financially proactive. Set up autopay, prioritize your budget, create an emergency fund, start a side hustle and learn more about finance to set yourself up for financial success.