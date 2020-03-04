A national grocery delivery company announced its expansion to Provo after recently launching its first Utah branch in Salt Lake City.
The company, goPuff, began offering services to Provo residents Monday, and the expansion is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to the area, including operations employees and about 50 driver partners, Communications Director Elizabeth Romaine said.
The digital convenience retailer has over 2,500 products — including snacks, drinks, cleaning products and more — stored in a centrally located facility in each city it serves. Each delivery has a flat fee of under $2.
Each facility has the capacity to be open at all hours of the day and night, but newer markets, including Provo, are currently limited to the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. The services are offered each day of the week.
The company expanded to Salt Lake City, it’s first Utah expansion, in December.
“We were really pleased with how quickly customers there embraced our services and embraced the platform, so we immediately started looking for other locations to expand to within the state,” Romaine said.
In the past couple months, trending items in the Salt Lake City area have been Gushers, Ben & Jerry’s Milk and Cookies ice cream, and Colgate toothpaste. Romaine said in recent weeks, there has been a significant spike in the number of toilet paper, nasal spray and cleaning supply orders.
Romaine said she’s unsure if the recent spike is from the general spring cleaning trend or if it is a direct result from news surrounding COVID-19. The company is, however, keeping a close eye on trends surround cleaning supplies and related products.
Two university students from Philadelphia co-founded goPuff in 2013 when they realized how much time trips to the store and the restocking process took on top of making time for school, work, friends and family, she said. The pair began to plan an app that would deliver the food for them, drawing up mock-ups on the back of their “intro to business notes.”
In the months that followed, the duo put their plan into practice, starting with delivery services for students on campus using their personal vehicle. Now, the company oversees over 150 markets with over 2,000 employees.
“We really understand the need for convenience and the need to save time,” Romaine said. “Being able to deliver to a university made a lot of sense for us.”
University students might not always have access to open grocery stores or convenience stores within walking distance, she said, which is why the company chose Provo as the second location in the state to receive its services.
Romaine said the company has also seen a significant amount of young families also taking advantage of the services goPuff offers.
Third-party delivery services have taken over almost every city in the United States. Delivery apps like Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and other similar apps have been partnering with local restaurants and national chains for years.
Romaine said goPuff is different from third-party delivery apps because the company has its own supplies and facilities, allowing its operations employees to have some control over the quality of the product and its drivers to offer quicker delivery times.
“We really take pride in making sure our product offering and assortment is what people want, and we can get it to our customers quickly,” she said.
As the service continues to grow not only in Provo but in the state as a whole, goPuff is looking forward to establishing its delivery services into new locations and creating more jobs in Utah County, Romaine said. For now, the company is working to establish itself as a resource for the Provo community.
The goPuff app is available on iPhone and Android phones at no cost. Before March 15, Provo residents who spend at least $9 on their first order can also add a free pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to their order.