On Tuesday, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of their new CEO and President Curtis Blair.
The announcement comes three months after the chamber told their members they would halt operations until further notice. In that same statement, the chamber announced that President and CEO Rona Rahlf would be stepping down.
According to a press release from the chamber, that message to members resulted in confusion. The chamber did not close its doors, but rather shifted its focus.
“While COVID-19 has dramatically disrupted the economy, it has also compelled the Chamber, like many businesses, to examine its value proposition and pivot to streamline services and operations to better meet the expectations and needs of its members,” the press release said.
With the announcement of a new CEO and president, confusion has seemed to subside for the chamber as they look to new leadership.
According to a release from the chamber, Blair has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, consulting and negotiation.
Blair is no stranger to Utah County and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was a business owner himself and opened a storefront for that business, Frog Hair, in downtown Provo before selling the company.
Frog Hair, a business focused on corporate gifting, was started with a golf focus. The name for the company was even derived from the nickname of the grass surrounding the green on a golf course.
As a businessman in Utah County, Blair would attend a couple chamber events each year where he was able to see the value and opportunity that came with being a member of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The avid golfer likes to do business on the golf course, even hosting the 2020 Utah Valley Chamber Champions Golf Classic on Tuesday.
Blair was attracted to the chamber as a businessman, and now he considers himself attracted to the organization its president and CEO.
“I saw the value that the chamber brought at that time in terms of networking and their role of responsibility to provide strategic planning oversight for the community and the valley,” Blair said.
With that business mentality and background, Blair brings experience from all levels of the chamber.
The BYU graduate is looking to help guide the Utah Valley Chamber of commerce through the storm that has been the COVID-19 pandemic. He specifically wants to develop cultured relationships, add value to those interactions and see that the money will come as a result.
“It’s tremendously challenging for businesses of all size, large and small,” Blair said. “It’s probably one of the most important things we do as a chamber, we rally around each other, talk about the best practices, support each other in this recovery and not just bounce back but come back stronger and better.”
He spoke of innovation and relationships to help businesses in Utah Valley and members of the chamber excel through the tough times.
Blair sees the chamber coming together at an important time to help others.
“I love a good challenge and I don’t think we should ever let a good crisis go to waste,” Blair said.
With Blair in the driver’s seat, he hopes to see the chamber drive those initiatives and drive dialogue in the position.
Seeing the massive growth in Utah County and the robust economic climate, Blair says he is looking to get ahead of that growth and find ways for businesses to thrive within the current economic environment of the county.
“We have to be out in front of this, we have to be out in front of the growth,” Blair said. “If not, we’re going to see the impact in a negative way. To stay in front of this we have to have very strong policy regarding education, workforce and workforce development. We have to pay attention to our housing and what that is going to look like.”