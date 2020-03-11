A Provo-based company is on a mission to change the way consumers view disease detection and prevention.
Medic.Life was founded in Provo, and its team began developing toilet-based technologies in 1999. Now, the company has over 100 patents and patent applications related to improving health monitoring and disease prevention.
The company is described as a biotech startup with over 20 partners in microfluidics, proprietary sensors and more, and it expects to double its partners from 2020 to 2021.
Medic.Life planned to debut its most-recent invention, a disease-fighting smart toilet, at a health conference later this month.
Amid fears regarding the spread of COVID-19, a health-innovation conference has cancelled its annual, global conference and product showcase, where Medic.Life’s smart, disease-fighting toilet was set to make its debut.
“Current events — including the cancellation of HMISS — highlight just how critical it is to monitor real-time results about our health,” Medic.Life President and CEO Chad Adams said in a statement.
The annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society is, however, planning a special, digital edition of the global health conference, which was expected to take place on March 9-13 in Orlando.
The annual HIMSS conference is a health information and technology event where professionals connect to learn more and collaborate. The event is meant to help attendees reimagine health and wellness in a way that benefits as many people as possible. HIMSS is comprised of three parts, including educational programming, exhibitions and networking.
The toilet, called the Medic.Lav, is the company’s latest model and was expected to be featured at one of the conference’s exhibitions. Medic.Lav is specifically designed to detect the smallest signs of a virus using a built-in biosensor field-effect transistor called BioFET.
BioFET is highly sensitive, according to the company, and can identify thousands of biomarkers that might indicate disease, infection or environmental exposure.
Medic.Life spokesman Paul Murphy said with over 100 million Americans diagnosed with pre-chronic illnesses or diseases, it’s imperative for consumers to have real-time information on what changes they might be able to make to their life.
Medic.Lav is meant to help support public health officials’ efforts to detect and prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The invention is meant to help government entities be more proactive and less reactive.
“Detecting viruses and other illnesses through urine sampling in public and private toilets will, in our opinion, become mandatory within five years,” Adams said. “Timely monitoring matters.”
The company expects its most likely customers to be retail outlets, clinics and senior care or assisted living centers. Health care providers and pharmaceutical and lab science facilities are also viable markets for the products.
Paired with an app — the Medic app — toilet users can access encrypted personal data gathered by the Medic.Lav on their smart phone, watch or computer. The smart toilet gathers health metrics and uses artificial intelligence to analyze samples.
From weight and blood pressures to warning signs for diabetes and cardiovascular disease, the Medic.Lav is equipped with a number of sensors to provide enough information to health care providers when necessary.