When George Simons graduated from BYU law and its Law X legal design lab, his passion for helping those in need put him in the driver seat of an idea. That idea would turn into SoloSuit.
“We developed SoloSuit in that class and I was the most passionate student about solving the access to justice problem, so the school handed me the reins to the whole project,” said Simons, SoloSuit founder and CEO. “I graduated in April and now we’re working on scaling up. We just launched nationally this week at TechCrunch Disrupt.”
TechCrunch’s Disrupt Battlefield is a startup pitch competition where 20 companies compete for $100,000 in equity-free prize money. Of the 1,000 companies that applied for the event, only 2% were chosen and SoloSuit was a part of that 2%.
SoloSuit announced it is a semifinalist in the competition and the company will detail its national expansion through the end of the competition on Friday.
When SoloSuit was first started, Simons said it only catered to those who lived in the state of Utah. The service allowed people who were being sued for debt to print out an answer document to send to both the court and the opposing attorney. This was free.
The reason Simons and SoloSuit are going nationally is due to demand. People from other states were coming to the company’s site, printing out documents specific for the state of Utah and using those documents in other states. They had no other options.
“Every year 10 million people get sued for debt in the U.S. Nine million of them automatically lose their case by default because they can’t figure out how to respond and they don’t have an attorney to represent them in court,” Simons said. “SoloSuit is immediately solving the problem in that niche. We’re helping out the most underserved population of legal consumers in the U.S., helping them respond to debt collection lawsuits and protect themselves.”
Debt lawsuits also occur to people who may not even owe any money. Simons added that customers may not have relationships with banks who are suing them, they could have agreed to the debt at a point of sale with a financing option or they might have paid the debt off and the bank may have had a clerical error.
With these lawsuits comes debts that balloon over time. Add on legal fees and those being sued could have a large amount of debt hanging over their heads.
“It’s huge, it’s absolutely huge,” Simons said of clearing those debts. “Our customers love us, and they come back extremely grateful when a debt gets dismissed. It saves them a ton of hardship, it saves them from having to pay money they don’t owe at a very high amount. If someone gets garnished at 25% out of every paycheck, which happens if you lose a debt lawsuit, the debt collector forces your employer to route 25% to the collector. That’s a huge amount, and I would assume that would be problematic for the person getting garnished.”
While SoloSuit’s basic service remain free, with its expansion nationally the company is launching a premium service where not only will it generate the document needed to answer a debt lawsuit but it also will print them and mail them out. For added services and cost, attorneys will review the documents before they are sent out.
When asked about building the company in Utah, Simons said it has been awesome. With a vibrant and growing tech industry in Utah County, Simons has also found the help of mentors in the area while sticking close to his alma mater.
“I certainly have enjoyed building the company in Utah,” Simons said. “A lot of great mentors who have built technology companies in the past are available to talk. BYU, I think, has a great entrepreneurial scene, there’s a lot of capital to be won for a startup on campus. I think with the remote environment we have today, Utah has a pretty a low cost of living, so it’s a great place to start a technology company.”
Simons added that the problem of debt collection lawsuits is nationwide but it impacts people in Utah worse than average. One customer lives right down the street from Simons in Utah County, and he said it is great to have an impact in the area, especially a place where he can feel it most.