Industry leaders in medical research, the tech industry, Utah Department of Health and Utah’s elected officials also announced that they are joining forces to combat the coronavirus during a press conference Friday.
The private sector has been funding efforts since the beginning of the pandemic, including developing effective treatments and publicizing self-diagnosis techniques.
Kurt Hegmann, the center director of Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of Utah, said the organization has been planning for the epidemic since December.
By the end of January, the center had recommended limiting travel and identified two medications that helped treat COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.
The drug is not new and has been used to treat rheumatoid arthritis for decades, but has not been used for this group of people at this frequency at the current recommended dosage, Dan Richards, CEO, pharmacist of Meds In Motion Pharmacy.
Pharmacies across the state received an inquiry about how much hydroxychloroquine each location has as a part of the state plan. Richards asked pharmacies to avoid dispensing hydroxychloroquine to people who do not have active COVID-19 or other diseases that warrant the medication.
Hydroxychloroquine is a treatment, not a cure, and should be used judiciously, he said, which does not include preventative care. The treatment is not currently FDA-approved.
“This is not the time to start writing prescriptions for your patients who think maybe they might have COVID-19,” family practitioner Marc Babitz said. “If we drain the supply of this medication for those who need it for other conditions or those who truly need it to fight the infection, we’re just harming each other. This is not time to think of it as toilet paper and run to your doctor to get a prescription.”
Now, private and public sectors are coming together to assemble a team of legislators, health officials, experts in the field of technology and private sector executives to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms to decrease the need for hospitalization or ICU care.
The team includes Senate President J. Stuart Adams, Sen. Kirk Cullimore, Sen. Karen Mayne, executive director of the Utah Department of Health Joseph K. Miner, executive director of Silicon Slopes Clint Betts, Hegmann, Richards, CEO of Nomi Health Mark Newman, COO of WCF Insurance Matt Lyon, and co-founder of SafeLane Health Meghann Kopecky.
Silicon Slopes also announced the founding of a COVID-19 Utah Community Response Fund meant to assist private sectors across the state as they support residents who have been affected by public orders from state and federal officials that are meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The fund has already accumulated over $1.2 million from Utah companies, executives and individuals. These funds are being used to jumpstart initiatives that exclusively pertain to the private sector’s impact of coronavirus in Utah.
"We all play a role in how we address this issue and how we as a community recover as well," Newman said in a statement. "This is a time when the private sector and the Silicon Slopes community can show its strength to alleviate the strain placed on government and healthcare organizations to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our great state."
Specifically, funds will be used to provide more FDA-approved COVID-19 test kits in order to accelerate the diagnosis of residents, supply more medical equipment for health professionals and nonprofit workers who regularly come into contact with potentially infected individuals, and efforts pertaining to public health and K-12 education.
Silicon Slopes administrators have set an overall goal of $5 million to help alleviate tensions caused by the pandemic across the state.
Additionally, Silicon Slopes is asking members of the community to donate any medical and sanitary supplies they might have as stores across the state are experiencing shortages. Items in demand include masks, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, diapers, Tyvex suits, goggles and testing swabs.
These supplies will be used to aid health facilities and testing labs across the state as its employees work to develop a more efficient diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. The organization will have its volunteers pick up the supplies and deliver them to health officials who will distribute them.
The organization, which is working closely with the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, is also looking for healthy volunteers to help its nonprofit partners transport supplies. Residents can learn more about how they can get involved at SlopesServes.com.