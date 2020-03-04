The Sundance Mountain Sports Education Foundation is partnering with Silicon Slopes to host the first annual tech ski race.
The Silicon Slopes Classic will be a one-night, combination downhill race and free ski event held on March 17. The Sundance Resort will be completely off limits to outside guests that evening, with competition attendees, sponsors and competitors having exclusive access to the grounds during the event.
Damon Luke, Sundance Mountain Sports Education Foundation board member, said attendees can expect a casual environment where they can ski with their friends and family or compete on the official track against over tech employee groups.
The Silicon Slopes Classic is the perfect mix of two very different companies, Luke said, and illustrates how businesses can come together to benefit their communities.
“It really is designed to bring in revenue, bring in money, so we can create scholarships and help these youth that are pursuing mountain sports,” Luke said. “Mountain sports is definitely a good area to be for these youth.”
Mountain sports, like skiing and mountain biking, give kids the opportunity to get out and away from screens, from phones and tablets to televisions and computers, he said.
Furthermore, kids who are involved in mountain sports push themselves, both physically and mentally, while learning life skills that benefit themselves and their communities.
“These coaches are pushing for these youth to become higher-level human beings,” Luke said. “That’s the main goal of our foundation.”
The Sundance Mountain Sports Education Foundation will use all of the proceeds gathered from the St. Patrick’s Day event to create need-based and merit-based scholarships for kids pursuing mountain sports.
The foundation is one of the largest youth organizations in the Utah Valley with more than 250 student athletes from 8 to 18 years old. The Sundance Mountain Sports Education Foundation has offered need-based scholarships to children in the past who are experiencing financial hardships after a parent has sustained an injury or fallen ill and is unable to work.
In another instance, a youth athlete qualified for an international competition in Canada and the foundation was able to help with travel costs by issuing a merit-based scholarship.
“It’s pretty fun to see dreams come true,” Luke said. “At some point, a lot of these youth aren’t going to continue in these sports, but did we help them become good people so that they can contribute well to the communities that they end up in?”
Luke said when youth come to understand that someone “came to bat for them,” there is a level of gratitude that cannot be matched. This gratitude motivates young athletes to push themselves and strive for success, knowing that there are people who support their goals.
“This is going to be a fun evening,” Luke said. “We’re going to have a really great time, but really — at the end of the day — it’s an investment in our community, it’s an investment in our future to come out and sponsor this event so the proceeds can go to supporting these up-and-coming youth.”
These kids, Luke said, will be future world leaders, athletes and potentially employees at one of the many tech companies in attendance.
Attendee tickets start at $130 and sponsorship packages range from $5,000-$20,000. Other amenities, such as access to the hot chocolate and snack bar, are also available for purchase at http://siliconslopesclassic.com.
Following the competition, an awards dinner will be held. The winning team will earn a trophy that they will keep for one year until a new winner is announced at the 2021 event.
Check-in begins at 4 p.m. on March 17, and the race is scheduled from 6-9 p.m.