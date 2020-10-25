Ashlyn Taylor, a Brigham Young University student working for the Center of Family History and Genealogy, starts her day by clocking in and jumping on the computer to track genetic heritage through census data and DNA analysis.
Once a week, Taylor joins a call with Dr. Brian Shirts and his team of researchers at the University of Washington to chart progress on research goals for a very specific project: ending preventable hereditary diseases, like cancer, using family history.
While conducting genetic testing, Shirts discovered the same MSH2 gene variant in two individuals that shared no obvious relationship. Wondering if there was some genetic component, a staffer conducted genealogical research and discovered that these two were third cousins.
Through extended family history research, dozens of descendants from the same common ancestor were identified and received preventative screening and care for cancer.
Seeing the efficacy of using genealogical factors to identify high risk patients, Shirts discovered that two people who have the same rare cancer risk variant have more than a 90% chance of being related. Shirts believes using family history to connect distant relatives could dramatically improve cancer prevention outreach.
Shirts reached out to Jill Crandell of BYU’s Center of Family History and Genealogy, and the two labs began a cooperative effort last year using genealogical tools to trace strains of cancer.
When Shirts’ lab identifies individuals with a certain rare genetic variant, those people are connected to the BYU genealogical team. The team uses genetic and traditional genealogical research to find a common ancestor between the subjects with the same variant, moving up the family tree to find a shared link.
From there, they move back down the tree from that common ancestor to identify other living descendants, who are then contacted about their potential risk of cancer.
According to Shirts, the hardest part is, “Finding people who know that they have a hereditary cancer risk mutation and realize that they can use that information to help a lot of close and distant relatives…most people who are at risk find out after they get cancer, which is too late.”
It can be difficult to find more than one person with the same variant who is willing to work with the project. With only one, it is nearly impossible to track the variant through their ancestry. With two or more subjects, all the researchers have to do is determine where the line of their genealogy intersects.
The research is moving forward, though, as BYU student researchers become more adept with genealogical tools and more people are becoming aware of the project.
The more participants the study can find and connect with each other, the greater Shirts is able to identify and prevent traumatic cancer diagnoses by catching the risk early.
“Every day I am surprised at how effectively the student researchers at the BYU Center for Family History and Genealogy team are able to identify relatives of the people that enroll in this project,” Shirts said. “It is fantastic to see what they can do with just a little information.”
Residents can visit ConnectMyVariant.org to learn more about the program.