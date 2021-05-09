In Room 3125 of the Jesse Knight Building, homemade dresses hang on every wall. A shelf holds jars of flowers and a green rocking chair sits in one corner — “My daughter’s chair,” said Master of Fine Arts student Sara Lynne Lindsay. As a wife and mother, the green chair is just one of the room’s symbols of how much her family intersects with Lindsay’s work as an artist.
The dresses Lindsay makes are often a reflection of the relationships between mothers and daughters. Several of her dresses were recently displayed at Granary Arts in Ephraim.
“There is something really powerful about the sacrifice and nurturing of mothers,” said Lindsay.
One of Lindsay’s recent passion projects has been taking journal entries from her own ancestors and writing the words out onto her dresses.
“I have an entire journal from one ancestor, and I feel like I understand her. My great-grandmother I don’t know as well — but she has shaped who I am through her choices just as much as someone I know more about,” she said.
All of the dresses are dyed different colors using unusual materials like Kool-Aid, wax, rust and hibiscus flowers.
“Like the dyed dresses, experiences change you and you can never go back, but sometimes they make you stronger,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay is planning a performance piece utilizing one of her dresses for an upcoming show in New York. “Taken Away” is a project of Art in Odd Places 2021: NORMAL curated by Furusho Von Puttkammer, with curatorial assistants Yasmeen Abdallah, Lorelle Pais and Natalie Ortiz. The dress Lindsay will be using for the show is inscribed with the names of Spanish Flu victims from the Manhattan neighborhoods surrounding the gallery space. She plans to carry the dress through the streets, laying it down and “dyeing” the fabric with leaves and dirt from Manhattan’s green spaces.
“It will look like a cross-section of a tree with the names and voices of those who died in the last pandemic,” said Lindsay. “There is a lot of hope, but there needs to be some mourning offered to those who died.”
Besides her performance in New York and the show in Granary Arts, Lindsay has also interviewed for the magazine Exponent II, had her video work exhibited as a part of the College Art Association’s annual conference, and participated in an exhibition at the College of Sequoias in California.
Before moving to Provo to work on her MFA, Lindsay and her family of eight lived in Texas where her husband taught art at Texas Tech University. Lindsay has always considered herself a “full-time mom and a part-time artist,” but now that she is back in school, it’s a full family effort.
“I don’t usually want to show people my work. I like making it, but being in the program at BYU has put me in a situation to be vulnerable and to receive criticism and help. It has helped me to mature as an artist.”