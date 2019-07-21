When was the last time you saw someone’s face light up?
I’m lucky enough that I get to see it all the time, especially when giving Birthday Specialty Kits to parents who have a child with an upcoming birthday. These individuals are usually facing poverty, and a birthday celebration is an added expense that either cuts into other parts of the budget or simply can’t happen. Now, birthday kits are nothing more than a Ziploc bag filled with decorations, a cake mix and icing, supplies and a small toy or party favors. But to parents who want to create a special day for their child, they make a difference.
Specialty kits help meet the urgent needs of our neighbors who are struggling and who might benefit from the kits. You can participate and make a difference by making these kits yourself. You’ll see firsthand that while they may be little, the benefits go a long way.
Benefits of specialty kits
Specialty kits benefit those who make them, those who receive them, and our community as a whole.
Fun group activity
Putting together specialty kits is a fun and easy family or group activity. All you have to do is choose a kit to make, gather supplies and put the supplies in the bags. Then, you deliver them to us at Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo, and we get them to those who need them most. While putting specialty kits together, you may also reap the health benefits of volunteering, like developing stronger relationships and reducing stress levels.
Needed
You may not think that a baggie full of assorted items could really make a difference in the recipient’s life. But they’re often necessary to make other donations usable.
For example, we often received canned food, which we then may give to people who are homeless. But if these individuals don’t have a can opener, the can of food won’t do them much good. That’s where a homeless kit comes in. These kits may contain can openers, allowing the recipient to use the donated can of food. Including other basic items — soap, wash cloth, tarp, sleeping bag and flashlight, among others — can also make a difference.
Community-strengthening
When individuals haven’t been able to succeed at a level that might be hoped for, the cost to our community is significant. Homelessness, crimes, medical care, emergency responders and justice centers are all costly — in time, energy and money.
Our goal is to do good in a way that truly does good to individuals and our community. We want to preserve the respect and dignity of the individuals we serve and help them move toward self-sufficiency. Specialty kits are one puzzle piece of that goal. They help stabilize individuals who face poverty or homelessness so they can work out the underlying challenges they face.
The kits
We appreciate any and all donations. But if you would like to make a specific specialty kit, here are the five you can choose from:
Kids nutrition packs: These kits help kids who face food insecurity in their homes each weekend. They contain food items that are easy for kids to prepare on their own. Distribution of these kits begins in just a few weeks, so this particular need is urgent.
Hygiene kits: Containing items like toothpaste, toilet paper and lotion, these kits may go to elderly people who face poverty or those who face homelessness.
Homeless kits: These kits contain items like those can openers, waterproof matches and emergency blankets that help those facing homelessness be more comfortable and safe.
Birthday kits: These kits help kids and their families celebrate birthdays.
Back-to-school kits: These kits help prepare kids for the new school year, so now is a great time to donate these!
How you can get involved
If you’re interested in making some specialty kits, here are the steps to follow:
1. Choose a kit or kits to make.
2. Make the kits using large Ziploc bags and the items on the lists. Not all kits have to contain all the items listed, and we accept items of any size. For example, we can accept travel-sized or family-sized shampoo.
3. Deliver the kits to the food bank warehouse at 815 S. Freedom Blvd., Provo, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday. We’d also be happy to take you on a tour of the food bank when you drop off your donation. Just call our volunteer coordinator at (801) 691-5220 to set it up!
Difficulties and needs are part of the human experience, but the good news is that we can do something to help those among us who are struggling. Specialty kits are a fun and easy way to help meet our neighbors’ urgent needs. Though they may only take an afternoon to put together, their positive effect on our community can be long-lasting.