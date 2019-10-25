Have you ever heard about Million Dollar Murray?
Murray Barr was a veteran whose homelessness-related issues cost the city of Reno, Nevada, $1 million by the time he passed away. From emergency room visits and hospital stays to police pickups and meals in soup kitchens, “It would probably have been cheaper to give him a full-time nurse and his own apartment,” The New Yorker reported.
Barr’s story is as complex as the issue of homelessness itself, and I can’t say what specific solution would have led to a happier ending for him. But what I can tell you is that there are individuals like him living in Utah County, and corporations have enormous potential to help those people by partnering with Community Action Services and Food Bank. Local businesses who volunteer make a huge difference as work goes forward to keep our communities vibrant and sustainable.
Helping businesses
When you’re working your hardest to build and maintain a profitable business, it can seem counterintuitive to spend time and resources on helping the community. But giving back actually helps your business.
First, giving back to the community as an organization increases employee engagement and morale. Volunteering provides motivation for employees, plus it develops leadership skills and builds camaraderie.
Second, giving back has financial benefits. Studies have found that “philanthropic contributions are associated with increased sales growth.” Customers like to see that the businesses they patronize are involved in the community and remain loyal customers.
Third, when your business gives back, people take notice. You may just get media coverage for free! You may even attract new business partners and relationships as others are drawn to work with businesses they can be proud of.
Helping our community
Given the estimated population growth in Utah, more and more individuals will need help. Helping those individuals can prevent a lot of problems and costs that negatively affect not only individuals but also our community. Anyone can help in this effort, but corporations are in a unique position to provide invaluable long-term help.
For example, childhood poverty is associated with chronic disease, poor mental health, and unfavorable health behaviors in adulthood. This is a strain not only on morale but also on economic resources. When we help a child facing food insecurity, we help that child and the community have a healthier future.
Pepsi has been a longstanding supporter and partner of Community Action Services, specifically donating to Kids Nutrition Paks. Their financial resources and assistance with food drives and other efforts have allowed them to partner with Community Action Services in a meaningful way.
How can your business help?
Local businesses can help through financial support, volunteering or efforts such as holding a food drive. For example, a group from Gray Wolf recently surprised us when they came to volunteer for a couple of hours. NuSkin likewise contributes with their Force for Good initiative, donating Kids’ Nutrition Paks and turkeys at Thanksgiving. And the Daily Herald has been a helpful partner in providing a platform to help the community better understand the work of Community Action Services and Food Bank.
Donations from businesses are always extremely helpful because we have access to free, distressed sources of food. For example, Progrexion Provo generously donated $13,000 recently. With our ability to turn $1 into enough food to feed an average family of four for a day, that’s a lot of meals for Utah County individuals and families.
Other ways corporations can help include the following:
- Assisting in the Circles program as a community ally
- Volunteering to help pantry clients
- Spreading awareness of available resources to help those in need
- Collecting special items such as homeless kits, diapers and items for infants, general and feminine hygiene items, holiday/birthday kits, etc.
Poverty, homelessness and hunger are complex issues, but corporations can help in simple ways by partnering with Community Action Services and Food Bank. Your business can help by volunteering time, donating money or even just by spreading awareness. Corporate partnerships with charitable organizations strengthen individuals, businesses and the community as a whole.