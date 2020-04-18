Lots of things have changed lately. Traffic is down, shopping trips are down — and food bank donations are down.
What remains unchanged is that food- and housing-insecure Utah County residents need assistance. That’s why Community Action Services and Food Bank, which serves Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties, will be taking part in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday, April 21. #GiveFromHomeDay is a national fundraising drive that makes it easy for Americans to help those who are struggling with the economic and health impacts of the new coronavirus.(tncms-inline)f250346b-dddc-4699-8864-bf7639075fc7[0](/tncms-inline)
Why are donations down?
Helping one’s neighbors has become a top concern in the social conversation as workers are furloughed, businesses are closed and seniors are experiencing increased isolation. But with the decrease in social activity, nonprofits like Community Action Services and Food Bank have seen a dramatic drop in donations.
This decrease is due to a few reasons. Food drives like Feed Utah 2020 and Stamp Out Hunger have been postponed. Local grocery stores that usually partner with us in our Grocery Rescue program have not been able to provide nearly as many donations as usual for our pantry. And many loyal donors have needed to focus their attention on urgent personal matters.
The need for donations has grown
Work and school may look different, but food and housing insecurity have not gone away, despite the pandemic. Unfortunately, the need for donations has only increased. With the economy suffering, the clients of Community Action Services and Food Bank are suffering as well. In fact, the number of new people we are serving is growing every day.
We are in urgent need of funds to help with the following:
Distribute boxes and bags of food from the pantry.
Provide emergency housing assistance.
Collect food for the Grocery Rescue program.
Replenish shelves in the food bank.
How will #GiveFromHomeDay help?
As the pandemic continues, it’s ever more urgent that we help feed and shelter our neighbors in need. Our generous partners at United Way of Utah County, Rocky Mountain Power, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others are a tremendous support. But we are hopeful that additional funds from #GiveFromHomeDay will be just what is needed to meet Utahns’ needs during this unprecedented time.
With extended families and friends completely reliant on social media and other technologies to stay connected, we’ve all gained a bit of skill in using these tools. #GiveFromHomeDay will channel this connectedness into the act of giving, which will help fellow Americans during this challenging time.
How can I participate in #GiveFromHomeDay?
Lots of things have changed, but food- and housing-insecure Utah County residents still need assistance. Consider participating in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday, April 21, by donating to Community Action Services online. Any amount helps! We can turn just $1 into four meals for hungry families. Let’s help our neighbors together.
For more details about #GiveFromHomeDay, visit http://truesense.com/givefromhomeday.