Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19, the Feed Utah 2020 food drive, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed. If you have received donation bags or flyers, please keep those on hand for when the food drive resumes. Also, because the food bank is always looking for donations, residents are welcome to bag and box up donations and bring them to Community Action Services and Food Bank during their regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Have you noticed it’s a little noisier outside? With kids starting to get back on their trampolines and more people out riding bikes and walking dogs, we’re all gearing up for the increased activity that comes with spring. One of these springtime activities I have long enjoyed is the nationwide annual food drive, Scouting for Food. But this year, it’s going to be a little different.
Scouting for Food will now be known within Utah as Feed Utah 2020. So get ready to donate! You will be part of a statewide effort to help feed our neighbors in need. With a large, combined volunteer force and amazing partnerships, we hope that this will be the best springtime food drive yet.
Partnering to continue the tradition
Did you know that Scouting for Food has been collecting canned donations for food-insecure people for 35 years? The food drive has left a great legacy of coming together to help our neighbors. The new Feed Utah 2020 is the result of local and general leadership within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joining forces with Just Serve. Together, these two organizations will continue the longstanding tradition within the state of Utah.
Partners across the state are making this new food drive possible. Some of these partners include:
Associated Food Stores like Macey’s, Kamas Food Town, Day’s and Fresh Market.
The Boy Scouts of America.
The Utah National Guard.
The Utah Trucking Association.
Various media sponsors.
Now, More Youth Can Help.
As the name implies, the Scouting for Food drive took place under the purview of the Boy Scouts of America, with local efforts directed by leaders within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Now that the Church has separated from the Boy Scouts, Feed Utah 2020 is open to even more participants.
This year, boys and girls ages eight and older can help collect food drive donations under the direction of their youth leaders. These youth participants will start by picking up plastic bags from participating Associated Food stores. Then they will distribute the bags to every home within their assigned congregational boundaries. Lastly, they will collect and drop off the nonperishable food donations on Saturday, March 21. From there, Boy Scouts and members of the Utah National Guard will organize and deliver them.
Spring Is a prime time for donations
Can you guess what times of the year a food drive’s store begins to diminish? At Community Action Services and Food Bank, early spring is one of those times. With holiday donations dwindling, springtime food drives come at the perfect time, and we are so grateful for the generous donations from Utah County residents. We are hopeful that the springtime food drive tradition will continue to boost our supplies so we can better serve our neighbors in need.
Many Utah County individuals and families are struggling to make ends meet – perhaps more than many of us realize. In 2019, CASFB served food-insecure residents living in Utah, Summit and Wasatch counties, which included 26,784 individuals or 10,614 families. We also distributed 40,832 Kids Nutrition Paks to food-insecure school children.
The need is real and great. So it’s wonderful news that every can of food donated within Utah, Summit and Wasatch counties during Feed Utah 2020 will stay in those three counties. All of your donations will provide much-needed sustenance for your own neighbors.
As you’re spring cleaning your pantry, I encourage you to set aside a few items to donate to the Feed Utah 2020 food drive. Look out for donation bags and flyers so you’re ready to donate on March 21. If you don’t get a donation bag, feel free to bring your donations that day to our Provo location at 815 S. Freedom Boulevard. We will be ready for you!
For more details about Feed Utah 2020 and local drop off locations, visit http://FeedUtah2020.org.
Karen McCandless is the Executive Director of Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo. CASFB is located at 815 S. Freedom Blvd, Ste. 100. For more information on the educational programs, how to make donations, upcoming classes, food drives and more, visit www.communityactionuc.org or call (801) 373-8200.