At a time in his life when he was homeless, Doug Roberts was asked this question: “What would it be like to be a contributing member of society?”
Roberts didn’t know what to say.
“I couldn’t see past my own nose,” he said.
Beginning in July 2018, Roberts participated in the Utah Valley chapter of Circles, “a community-based initiative focused on helping struggling individuals and families achieve financial stability.”
These individuals are Circle Leaders, which Roberts described as an “eye-opening and mind-expanding” experience, even if it wasn’t the experience he was initially looking for.
Finding Circles
Earlier in 2018, Roberts and his wife, Emily, signed a two-year lease on a basement apartment that they thought was going to be a good home for them and their two young daughters.
Then they got a new landlord, who raised the rent to an unaffordable level for the family. They moved out and were living in hotels and Airbnbs when Roberts went to Community Action Services and Food Bank to seek help with purchasing a house.
That’s when he saw a flyer advertising Circles and soon thereafter began the program. As a Circles Coach, I had the opportunity to work with Roberts, his family and allies, middle-class volunteers who become intentional friends with Circles Leaders.
Gaining true friends
“There are so many people at Community Action Services focused on loving and serving,” Roberts said.
Roberts’ ally, Bryan Kingsford, has offered Roberts odd jobs to help him earn some extra income.
Once, Kingford’s yard needed to be weeded. Roberts brought his daughters to Kingsford’s home to teach them the importance of work, and while he weeded, Kingsford and his wife entertained the girls in their grandchildren’s playroom.
Bruce Dew has been an ally for only about six months, but he has offered invaluable support as Roberts has restabilized after a significant struggle with mental health.
While Roberts required supervised visitation, Dew accompanied Roberts on an outing with his girls to provide extra support.
Learning a new way
Through the Circles 12-week educational course and the continuing mentorship of his allies, Roberts has learned three major principles: stewardship, the importance of setting goals and how to get accountability through a support structure.
The Circles program taught Roberts that when you have stewardship over something, you’re able to see more clearly what is most important and not be held hostage by old, untrue ideas.
One of Roberts’ major SMART goals has been becoming a homeowner, and he’s been working on it in “bits and pieces,” learning to budget and developing skills to take care of a home.
“We’ve been taking action on those goals day by day, minute by minute, making everything work towards that goal,” Roberts said. “It’s important to have goals be in reach. I tend to underestimate what I can accomplish over three to five years.
“Having people to hold me accountable has made a world of difference for me,” Roberts said.
Graduating from Circles
As a Circles graduate, Roberts and his family are now earning 200% of the federal poverty level. Roberts attributes their success in large measure to his new network of support.
“(The Circles program is) such a grand undertaking,” Roberts said. “We’re so much stronger as a fabric of people working towards a common goal: Being self-sufficient, wanting to contribute to society.”
When you have a strong support network, those people can help you see a vision of what is possible for you to achieve.
Years ago, when Roberts’ friend asked him what it would be like to be a contributing member of society, Roberts didn’t know what to say. But as his Circles Allies challenged Roberts to see him through their eyes, Roberts has been able to improve his life and also see his inherent value.
He now has an expanded vision and knows that contributing to society is possible.
Circles Utah Valley is now taking applications for fall classes at the American Fork and Provo Circles sites.
For more information, residents can contact Lucy Perkins at lperkins@communityactionuc.org for the American Fork site or Kelsey Schuwer at kschuwer@communityactionuc.org for the Provo site.
For any other questions, residents can contact Brent Hutchison, Utah Valley Circles Coordinator, at bhutchison@communityactionuc.org.
Lucy Perkins is the Circles coach in American Fork. A program hosted by Community Action Services and Food Bank, Circles Utah Valley is located at 815 S. Freedom Blvd, Ste. 100.
For more information on Circles, educational programs, how to make donations, upcoming classes, food drives and more at CASFB, visit www.communityactionuc.org or call (801) 373-8200.