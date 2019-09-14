Have you heard? Utah has the highest rate of volunteers in the nation at 51%. As the volunteer coordinator at Community Action Services, I have witnessed those volunteers firsthand, and it has been incredible.
Part of my job is to recruit volunteers, which may sound like a difficult job. But the truth is, most people that volunteer reach out to me first. They call me and say, “I’d love to volunteer. What can I do to help?” Volunteering is something that anyone can do, and it is always worth it. I’ve found that volunteering is easier than people think and more beneficial than people think — for volunteers and recipients.
Easier than you think
Volunteering may be easier than you think. For example, some of our volunteers initially plan to come for just four hours, but they’ll end up staying for five or six because they really enjoy what they’re doing. As they get into the flow of things, they enjoy how effortless yet satisfying it is to serve others.
One of our volunteers, Cinda, helps out in the food pantry. She escorts individuals and families and helps them choose food to take home. But beyond that, she makes it a memorable experience for the clients. She carries recipes in her pocket that the clients can use with the food they’re choosing. And if they don’t have a can opener, she gives them one so they can use the food they’re getting. These are little things, easy things, but they make a huge difference.
There are several opportunities for volunteers at Community Action Services, most of which are easy for anyone to do! For our Circles program, you can watch clients’ kids while clients take our classes. You can also build an intentional friendship with clients and be an ally as they work towards financial stability. For our food pantry, you can do what Cinda does by helping families choose food. When there is downtime in the pantry, there are opportunities to sort, clean and stock the pantry. And if you ever need help reaching the top shelf, that’s what I’m here for: I’m 6-foot-3, so I’ve got you covered. See? Easy!
Most of our food pantry volunteers help us for just two to four hours a day, one to two days a week. They usually commit to helping two to three months, and that consistency and commitment help our pantry run smoothly for our clients.
While we appreciate long-term commitments, one-time volunteer efforts from groups also make a huge difference. On a recent evening, a youth group came in to help with a quick project and as they worked together, the project went smoothly and quickly. We see this time and time again. When everyone pitches in, the work goes quickly and easily.
Life-changing for recipients
When our lives are going pretty well, it’s easy to assume that every else is thriving as well. But one in eight people in Utah struggles with hunger. There may be food-insecure people in our own neighborhoods, even if we aren’t aware of their needs.
The efforts of volunteers help meet these needs in tangible and intangible ways. I think about a woman who unexpectedly became a single mother: the food pantry filled her immediate need to feed her children. I think about our clients who face chronic struggles: the volunteers at the food pantry not only help them get food but are also a listening ear, which is sometimes just as needed as the food is.
No matter where you are, there are people who need help, and there are always opportunities to help them. The efforts of volunteers can be life-changing for those who are struggling.
Life-changing for volunteers
Our volunteers enjoy volunteering! They enjoy chatting with the clients and getting to know what good people they are. They enjoy the good feeling they get when the clients say, “Thank you so much for your help.” They enjoy spending time with and becoming friends with the other volunteers.
Spending time serving others has some fantastic health benefits. The National Institutes of Health found that people who volunteer have better mental and physical health, higher self-esteem, and better life satisfaction. Who wouldn’t volunteer for benefits like that?
Volunteering is awesome. While some people may initially think it’s a lot of work, I’ve found that it’s easy, especially when you get to know other volunteers and those you’re serving. As you help others, you feel good, and you make a measurable difference in the lives of others. It’s a sure recipe for a happy life.