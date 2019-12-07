Several years ago, Utah County identified that we had a need in our community for funding that could meet the unique needs of individuals and families making the transition from homeless to housed.
This fund, called the Housing First Fund, is a crowd-sourced project spearheaded in 2015 by Provo City and Stephanie Willmore, a community advocate for homelessness. Through sponsorship and fundraising events, over $34,000 was raised to provide essential “move-in” costs for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This fund is managed and dispersed through the Continuum of Care — an entity comprised of representatives of dozens of agencies working in our community with those in poverty.
Unique barriers
People experiencing homelessness often face unique financial barriers when it comes time to move into their own home or apartment that many of us do not experience. For example, a huge barrier can often be procurement of a birth certificate or an ID, especially if it’s from out of state. Those experiencing homelessness often have all their belongings in a backpack, so lost or stolen documents can be a significant challenge.
Basic documentation is something that many of us take for granted, but is vital both to getting a job and a place to live. If you don’t have a birth certificate, getting a social security card reissued can be very difficult. If you don’t have a Social Security card, it can be very difficult to get a photo ID. There are also costs associated with ordering birth certificates, reissued Social Security cards, and photo IDs. While there is some help available on a state level for some types of IDs, other expenses, such as ordered records from out of state, are not covered. The Housing First Fund fills in these gaps and helps to fast-track individuals and families who are ready to move into housing but lack some of the necessary funds.
Since 2015, the Continuum of Care has had 91 requests for the Housing First Fund. These requests have included help with getting an ID, paying an application fee for a rental unit, helping support first month rent, additional utility deposits due to no credit or poor credit history, additional security deposits due to having no rental history, and other financial matters that there are often no sources of funding to help. Of these 91 requests, 36 have been men and 55 have been women. The median age of those requesting assistance is 45 years old. Among those requests, 45 individuals have been chronically homeless, meaning they have been homeless for at least 12 months and have a diagnosed disabling condition.
How it works
The Housing First Fund is intended to be a fund accessible to only those who are actively working to improve their situation. Because of this, an individual cannot apply directly on his or her own behalf. The Housing First Fund can only be applied for by agency case managers on behalf of their homeless clients. Non-profit agencies working with homelessness in Utah County can apply through the Continuum of Care to receive permission to access this funding source.
When access is granted through the Executive Committee of the Continuum of Care, a case manager undergoes a brief training on appropriate uses of the fund, specifically that all other sources of funding must be exhausted before an application is made. When a case manager identifies a need, he or she submits an application online for the fund, detailing how it is to be used.
This application is processed by the Executive Committee of the Continuum of Care. When the application is approved, the money is paid directly to the creditor and never to the case manager or to the client. This ensures that the fund is accessed appropriately and that funds are never distributed for any purpose other than intended.
The Housing First Fund has been vital to our community, because it is money that is unrestricted. City, county, state and federal grants play a critical role in helping to provide services for the homeless, but all grants have stipulations attached.
Grant-funded projects can receive money for very specific projects, but have an obligation to use the grant money in very specific ways. For example, if an organization receives a grant to help with rental deposits, but the terms of the grant are that they cannot help with more than $500 per household, the agency does not have the latitude to spend $550 for the household, even if that is the needed deposit. This is where the Housing First Fund can really make a difference. The case worker can then apply for that $50 shortfall. Because the Housing First Fund is unrestricted funding that was raised through crowd-sourcing rather than a grant, it can be used for reasonable requests that may fall outside of traditional grant-funded sources.
Success stories
Here are two of examples of individuals using the Housing First Fund (names have been changed to protect privacy.)
Jane was a chronically homeless woman in her mid-30s. She had an extensive history of sleeping rough (meaning sleeping on the street or camping in a place not meant for habitation). She had been a regular client of many local services for years, including services for mental health, food resources and domestic violence.
Much of her time on the street had been caused by abusive relationships, and she had lost housing multiple times because of these abusive relationships. The Housing First Fund covered application fees when she had no other resources to pay for them, allowing her to apply for safe and affordable housing. Through the support that she received from multiple agencies in Utah County, she was able to break away from her abusive relationships and find a permanent place to live.
John was a formerly chronic homeless individual. He had been living on the street in Utah County for almost 15 years, suffering from untreated mental illness. With the support of outreach workers, and eventually a treatment team, he was stabilized on medication and placed into permanent housing, during which he was a model tenant.
After several years in his own rental, the owner of his apartment sold the property and evicted all the tenants with very little notice. Because of the Housing First Fund, his treatment team was able to act quickly and put a guarantee down on another apartment before his eviction date, keeping him from returning to the street and possibly jeopardizing all of the progress that he made with his mental health.
The Housing First Fund allowed for a seamless transition into another housing unit, mitigating the stress on this individual from eviction. Without the Housing First Fund, he would have returned to homelessness, at least temporarily, because there were no funds available to quickly secure an apartment before having a signed contract.
As you consider your holiday giving, consider donating to the Housing First Fund. A unique feature of the Housing First Fund is that 100% of the money raised goes directly to services for the client. There are no administrative fees, no application fees, or fees of any other kind taken out of the money that is received for the fund.
When money is donated to this fund, donors and sponsors can know with absolute certainty that every penny goes to helping a homeless individual or family move into housing. This is made possible because of the collective and collaborative efforts of so many services agencies in our community that make up the Continuum of Care. To donate, click here: https://handup.org/funds/mcocfund. For more information, email heatherh@unitedwayuc.org.