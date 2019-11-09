As winter approaches, one of the questions that I am asked most frequently is: “Who is taking care of the homeless?” The answer is simple: we all are.
In every community in the country that receives state or federal funding for homelessness, there is an organization called a Continuum of Care. Simply put, this organization is comprised of all the service agencies, government groups, religious groups, and other non-profits that locally provide services for the homeless. This group, often abbreviated to “CoC,” has a responsibility to coordinate both services and housing for homeless families and individuals within a geographical region.
Our region is Utah County, Summit County and Wasatch County and is called the Mountainland Continuum of Care.
The Mountainland Continuum of Care is mandated to develop long-term strategic plans with the resources that we have in our community to address the needs of homeless individuals and households. Member organizations of the Mountainland Continuum of Care include the local Housing Authorities, food banks, soup kitchens, domestic violence shelters, government bodies, city officials and planners, religious representatives of different faiths, substance abuse treatment providers, mental health providers, community health providers, aging services, and many more.
These organizations meet together monthly to discuss the needs in our community and to strategically plan how to coordinate and better meet these needs. Subcommittees of the Continuum of Care meet more frequently to discuss specific problems, individuals or events.
One of the subcommittees of the Continuum of Care meets twice a month to talk about the specific needs of the homeless in our community by name. This group has a list of names of all the homeless individuals and households in Utah County and coordinates to make sure that each of these people have access to services and housing opportunities.
This group is comprised of individuals who work directly with the homeless on a day-to-day basis: social workers, outreach workers, intake workers, treatment workers and more. In this meeting, homeless veterans are identified and connected with veteran resources statewide.
Families with minor children are also prioritized and quickly connected with the appropriate resources to assist.
The chronically homeless are also prioritized as a vulnerable subpopulation of homelessness. Chronically homeless individuals are those who have been homeless for more than 12 months and have a disabling condition. Individuals who are chronically homeless are statistically more difficult to connect with housing resources because of significant barriers keeping them from being housed.
Another subcommittee meets annually to help plan the Point in Time Count, another federally mandated activity. In late January every year, teams of volunteers go out in the early morning hours to do a census of people who are sleeping on the street. This census helps to inform the funding opportunities that we can apply for as a community, but more importantly, helps us to identify people in our community who are suffering.
The Point in Time Count census involves a large group of agency representatives and community volunteers who make contact with individuals who are found sleeping in places that are not meant for habitation. We go out at roughly 4 a.m. on three consecutive mornings in January, looking for people who are staying somewhere without shelter, and helping them to connect with mainstream supports and resources in our community. This is a Herculean effort that requires a lot of volunteer support.
One of the main purposes of the Continuum of Care is to help develop strategic plans for our community to address the ongoing needs of households who are without permanent housing. The Continuum of Care helps to inform city leaders about affordable housing needs, additional funding needs and other coordinated efforts to alleviate the effects of homelessness.
It also helps us as a community to know which of our efforts are working, and where we need additional support. Part of our strategic plan for the Mountainland Continuum of Care is centered on identifying and addressing the needs of the “one.”
In a recent collaborative effort, a roundtable discussion was had around a medically fragile individual on our streets. Each agency discussed the ways that they had attempted to assist this individual, and collectively we brainstormed additional contact points — both medical and social — to try and help meet his needs. In cases like this, the Continuum of Care functions as a safety net for individuals who may not have anyone in their lives to help them outside of social workers or medical technicians.
Working within the Continuum of Care can really demonstrate the goodwill and sense of collaborative effort that we have in Utah County, Summit County, and Wasatch County. New partnerships, new projects, and new ideas often come about as the result of these collaborations.
Recently, the Mountainland Continuum of Care agencies banded together to collaborate on applications for state funding. While each agency was requesting funding for their own projects from the state of Utah, the cooperation and goodwill demonstrated allowed us to receive more state funding than we ever have before for our area.
In past years, the Continuum of Care created a fund called the Housing First Fund that helps to pay initial costs for homeless individuals to go into housing. Sometimes this fund pays for first and last month's rent, while other times it pays to help get utilities turned on or to get an ID for someone applying for housing. To date, this fund has assisted over 90 individuals and households with expenses related to moving from homeless to housed.
While many organizations already participate in the Continuum of Care, there is still a lot of work to be done, and we need more hands. If you know of an organization that is dedicated to helping the homeless, have them reach out and join us. Through our mutual efforts and coordination, we are demonstratively making a difference in the lives of those in our community who need help.
For more information about volunteering for Point in Time Count in January 2020, email heatherh@unitedwayuc.org. To connect with the Mountainland Continuum of Care, find us on Facebook or on our website, http://mountainlandcoc.org/index.html.