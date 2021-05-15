The past year has been challenging for all of us, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives.
Not only has the pandemic created new challenges, but it also has increased existing challenges for many families in our community. We know that kids in Utah County have been struggling with rising rates of anxiety and depression for several years. We also know that many children have been struggling at school.
After this past year, it is likely that our kids will face even higher barriers to resilience and learning due to the impacts of the pandemic.
These are complex issues and will require complex solutions. At United Way, we have always worked together with community experts to determine the most effective way to solve the challenges our community is facing. But we can’t do it alone — we need the support of all community members to ensure that our kids have the resources they need to succeed. Now, more than ever, the most vulnerable kids in our community need your help. But where can you start?
Two of United Way’s initiatives, which were developed prior to the pandemic, but are even more important now, are the EveryDay Learners and the EveryDay Strong initiatives. EveryDay Learners was designed to increase learning and involve more community members from all sectors of the community in our children’s education.
Over the past year, we have heard stories of increasing numbers of kids who are struggling due to academic disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the factors that may be impacting these increases is an increase in emotional struggles — kids who are struggling emotionally often disengage or fall behind in school.
EveryDay Strong, which was designed to increase resilience in our youth who struggle with anxiety and depression, is also more important now than it was before the pandemic started last year.
When you support EveryDay Learners and EveryDay Strong, you are helping children and families in our community become more resilient during this challenging time. Together, we can strengthen children and build successful students for the future of Utah County, but it will take all of us working together.
How can you help? We need you to do two things: Donate financially and give of your valuable time to support these initiatives. By donating money to these initiatives, you will make a difference every day. You will help us provide essential resources to families who need them. And by giving of your time to connect with the children in your life every day, you are investing even more in their futures.
We know that third grade reading scores and emotional health in youth are important predictors of future success, and we also know that investing in children is not just the responsibility of parents. We need all caring adults in our community to invest in our kids. There are simple things we can each do every day to build up and support the children in our lives. By strengthening our connections, making learning and literacy part of our daily interactions, and doing something every day to support educational or emotional health, we are laying the foundation of a resilient community.
There are many simple things we can all do each day to support our children in these areas. For example, take time to remind the kids in your life that they can do hard things. In fact, they already have done hard things! Remind them that they have already come a long way and that they will continue to do hard things as life continues to change. You can also be a safe person for kids to talk to about their feelings, particularly difficult feelings like anger and sadness. Take a genuine interest in their lives; talk to them about their experiences of the day and build connections by really listening to them. Help them create traditions that you can share together.
You can also incorporate learning activities into daily life by doing things such as asking the kids in your life about their favorite books and taking time to read to them every day. If you can’t meet with them in person, reading over Zoom or over the phone is great, too! You can help kids practice their letters and numbers by cooking together, playing with patterns, or even going on a nature walk.
These simple actions, combined with generous financial support, will make a significant impact on the lives of our youth. In Utah County, we have always known that focusing on children and youth is important. But this year, as we begin to emerge from this pandemic and as we start to understand more fully its long-term effects, our kids need us more than ever. Together, we can unite in supporting our children. We can help them become stronger, more resilient, and more prepared to face whatever challenges come.
To learn more about EveryDay Learners and EveryDay Strong, or to make a financial donation to these initiatives, please visit unitedwayuc.org.