Over the past few months, many businesses and schools have adapted to online models to maintain public health guidelines. United Way of Utah County’s Welcome Baby program is no exception to these adaptations. Through the support of amazing volunteers, a hardworking team and donors, Welcome Baby was able to move all of its programs online within a few weeks of school closing.
Welcome Baby now offers free virtual home visits to new parents, weekly playgroup activities and ideas, and Facebook Live parenting classes for parents of preschoolers. In the past two months, Welcome Baby has been able to hold over 60 virtual visits and distribute over 400 books to families, which is right on track and even a little more than their typical in-person events. Some things in life might be on hold, but Welcome Baby knows a child’s development and learning shouldn’t wait.
Virtual home visits
One example of the important work being done and the help of dedicated volunteers are virtual visits with new parents like the Seletos family. A few weeks after the birth of her daughter, Karlan Seletos and her husband were feeling overwhelmed and decided to ask for a visit from a United Way Welcome Baby home visitor volunteer. The Seletos family received their first visit to their home in early March before the COVID-19 situation was an immediate threat here in Utah County.
“We don’t have any family nearby so it was helpful to have a volunteer come share information about my baby’s development and offer support and validation to my struggle with breastfeeding and self-care,” said Karlan Seletos.
The Seletos family’s home visit volunteer, Heather Jensen, has gone above and beyond to help this new mom during the transition from Welcome Baby’s traditional in-person home visits to remote visits.
After their initial visit, Heather checked in on the Seletos family each week through text and phone calls. By the end of March they scheduled their second Welcome Baby visit through a Zoom call.
“Our volunteer is such a good listener. The visit was just as helpful as if she was in our home. She was able to answer all of our questions,” said Seletos.
The Seletos mentioned the baby was very fussy, so Heather went the extra mile to find a baby swing, clean it up, and safely deliver it to the family’s doorstep. “[Karlan’s] baby loves to be held, but the mom and dad were finding it difficult to hold her all the time. I asked if she had a baby swing, and she didn’t. I had a friend who was done having children and donated a swing to her,” said Jensen.
“Welcome Baby is a great program. It sounds almost too good to be true. I wish more people knew about this free service,” said Seletos
Facebook Live parenting classes
The parenting classes, called Ready to Learn, have also seen exciting progress and positive feedback from parents. The weekly classes teach parents how to help their children learn about things like storytelling, brain cognition or educational media. Every family who watches the video and fills out a survey about what they learned will be sent a free book in the mail each week.
Many parents are finding these classes especially helpful now when they can feel overwhelmed with teaching, childcare and working from home.
The online classes can be watched on United Way of Utah County’s Welcome Baby Facebook page every Tuesday. Here’s what the parents have to say:
“Thank you so very much for books and the activity. We have been going to the live classes for a few years (both my husband and I and our 5 kids). They ask, ‘Every Thursday is it book night?!’ It is fun to see their eyes light up when we come home and read our new books. I personally love all the parenting advice. Sometimes it is hard to think of alternatives in the hard times of parenting.” — Denise
“These classes are such a good break from the ‘normal’ of our home isolation. We enjoy hearing new books and getting ideas of things to help curb our cabin fever — as well as ideas for when we return back to the ‘old normal.’” — Jennifer
“I am learning so much from the classes and find them so uplifting. I find that they give me ideas to bring variety to our schedule and I want anything to help my son learn and to succeed in the future. I love that they are on Facebook too because sometimes it is hard to make the in-person events! Thank you for this wonderful resource!!” — Hillary
