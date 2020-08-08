Are you anxious about whether your child will thrive in the new post-COVID school environment? Or are you wondering what you can do as a youth leader to help encourage your youth to stay safe and healthy?
If you have interactions with children or teens in these last couple of weeks before school, take some time to role play. Role play and hypothetical discussions can be powerful tools to empower children and teens, and can help them make their own informed decisions when forks in the road arise.
Below are nine hypothetical situations your child might encounter when returning to school. Don’t just read these questions to yourself; talk through or reenact them with your teen, or act them out during playtime with a younger child. Ask them what knee-jerk reactions they might have. Encourage them to try new approaches or use creative problem-solving as they navigate imagined roles and situations.
If given creative liberty, role play can help your child feel heard, in control of their own lives, and a part of the decision-making process. Try out one or more of these role play ideas this week or make up your own. Then email or tag us on social media to tell us how it went!
Role plays for staying safe and healthy
Your child’s mask is itchy or uncomfortable. What are their options for easing discomfort?
Your child is excited to see their friends for the first time since April. What are creative new ways they can say hello and play instead of falling back on old habits of hugging, sitting next to them, or hitting high fives?
Role plays for feeling safe in the ‘new normal’
Your child is the only one in their group wearing their mask. How will they feel? How might they express those feelings?
Your preteen got into a fight with another student at school about the new restrictions. As a parent or guardian, how do you react?
Your teen is feeling overwhelmed with things they normally wouldn’t have any difficulty with. Who can provide a listening ear?
Role plays for navigating a new social dynamic
When it’s lunchtime, what are some creative ways for your child to talk and play with friends instead of crowding at the same table?
Your teen’s friends want to hang out after school. What are some suggestions they can make for activities or locations?
Role plays for skill-building and stress management
Your child is distracted and can’t focus in the new classroom environment. What are some steps they can take to help themselves refocus and feel grounded?
Your teen’s self-esteem has taken a hit, but the friends they’d usually talk to are isolated or in quarantine. What are some accomplishments or positive family memories your teen can reflect on? What other options for self-care do they have?
Remember, roleplay is a chance for your child to brainstorm and use their imagination. As much as it’s tempting, avoid quickly condemning ideas you don’t approve of or “prescribing” certain solutions. Rather, help your child feel safe to talk and explore by brainstorming together and allowing your child to come up with their own creative approaches. Praise them for the skills and talents they exhibit.
By role-playing, laughing, and problem-solving together, we can simultaneously build lasting memories and help our kids feel equipped to handle problems down the road. This week, use the power of imagination to build students’ safety and confidence during COVID-19.