Doing activities with our children that they enjoy is one of the best ways we can foster connection and create strong relationships.
Halloween is a particularly great time to take advantage of fun and simple activities with your children to let them know they are a priority to you. Here are 5 family-friendly activities around Utah to try this year:
1. Ghost Falls Hiking Trail (free)
Ghost Falls is a 5.3-mile loop trail up Little Corner Canyon located near Draper. The name of this trail makes it particularly fun for kids, but rest assured there is nothing scary about it. It’s actually very beautiful this time of year. Hiking is a great activity to do with the family because it’s low cost and gets the family moving and working together. It also gets us away from other distractions and into nature where conversations and relationships can flourish.
2. Halloween Moonlight Lift Ride ($$$)
Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon holds a Halloween Moonlight Lift Ride from Oct. 17-31. Two adults for $40 and kids 6-12 are $22. Children under 5 are free. While this is a little more expensive of an activity, it is so fun for the whole family! Take a ride on Ray’s Lift under the light of a full moon and view the fun Halloween scenes below. This ride lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Remember to bring lots of blankets and coats to bundle up with!
3. Pumpkin carving ($)
Pumpkin carving is a classic activity that brings your whole family together. Grab a couple of pumpkins and some carving tools and get to work! This is a great, low-cost way to get creative and let our children take the lead.
4. CLAS Ropes Halloween Cruise ($)
CLAS Ropes Course in Provo Canyon hosts a Halloween Cruise that takes you down Provo River. You can sit back and enjoy the view of over 100 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns reflecting in the water. The boat captain tells spooky stories and there’s even a pirate attack. The total duration is 20-25 minutes and tickets are $8 with children 2 years and under free. This is a fun way to get the whole family in the Halloween spirit.
5. Nebo Loop Drive & Grotto Falls Trail (FREE)
The Nebo Loop is one of the most beautiful drives you can take this season! It is full of overlooks and wildlife viewing. Along the drive there is the Devil’s Kitchen Geologic Interest Site with picnic facilities and lookout point. You can also stop at Grotto Falls Trail, which is an easy family-friendly hike to a beautiful grotto. This drive takes 1.5 hours to complete, but you can turn around or go wherever you please. This is a great way to get the family together to appreciate the natural beauty around us!
There are countless other activities to take advantage of around Utah County this fall and Halloween. These are also opportunities to connect with our children and create lasting memories and traditions together. These simple connections we make with our children will make significant differences in our relationships and create and environment that allows them to thrive.