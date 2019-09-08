Eating dinner all at the same time is something many families take for granted, but many new Habitat for Humanity families have to get used to.
Since the kitchens in their old cramped apartment or home could only fit a few family members at a time, eating meals in shifts was required. The kitchens in their new Habitat homes are finally large enough for a table and chairs for the families. It is now the place where they talk about the important and the not-so-much.
A place to eat together is just a small part of how a Habitat home changes a family’s life for generations. Children and parents enjoy stability and security for the first time and find strength and self-reliance in their new home.
Through the struggle to find safe and affordable housing, many Habitat families have felt hopeless and lost faith. Through Habitat’s homeownership program, faith is restored, and hope renewed.
Since its beginning in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has been building on a foundation of faith. Its mission is to build safe, affordable housing with people in the United States and around the world, and that comes from a desire to put God’s love into action.
Its mission includes those very words: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.”
Habitat for Humanity of Utah County began in 1991 by a small group of concerned community members sharing those same beliefs. Habitat also believes that everyone deserves a decent place to live, and with faith and God’s love it is possible.
Habitat is a global nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing organization. All who desire to be a part of their work are welcome, regardless of religious preference or background. Habitat has a policy of building with people in need irrespective of race or religion.
For more than four decades, Habitat for Humanity has made dramatic differences in the lives of people around the world. Many volunteers are drawn to this ministry after hearing God’s call and seeking God’s guidance through prayer.
Each year, Habitat observes its annual International Day of Prayer and Action for Human Habitat on the third Sunday of September to raise awareness of the need for adequate shelter throughout the world and to make affordable housing a reality for all.
International Day of Prayer began in 1983 to make housing a matter of conscience with the goal to place in the hearts, minds, and souls of people everywhere the idea that poverty housing is unacceptable. Prayer provides an opportunity to keep faith at the center of a call to service and justice.
The International Day of Prayer and Action is a time when the entire Habitat for Humanity community is urged to come together in prayer for those in need of shelter.
Through prayer, Habitat for Humanity continues to make a dramatic difference in the lives of people around the world.
This year, Habitat for Humanity of Utah County will host this special annual event at 7 p.m. at the Provo Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 255 S. 700 East, Provo.
The one -hour service will include an address by Stephen W. Owen, Young Men general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, remarks by a Habitat homeowner and musical numbers performed by internationally-acclaimed tenor, Joshua Lindsay.
Scripture and prayers will be provided by members of the Utah Valley Interfaith Association. In addition, there will be a call to action and an introduction to Habitat’s new Faith Builder program. All are welcome.