Habitat for Humanity of Utah County held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of their 75th home in Utah County on Feb. 20. The new homeowners, the Castro family, as well as volunteers, donors, Orem City dignitaries, and their friends and families joined in the celebration.
The modest three-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot home is a dream come true for the Castro family, who have lived in severe overcrowding for the past five years due to the high rent costs in Utah County. The newly constructed home will be healthy, safe and most importantly, affordable.
Many people are under the misconception that Habitat homeowners, like the Castro family, are simply given their home. This persistent myth is just that — a myth.
Habitat homes are sold with a no-interest mortgage, and the affordable monthly mortgage payments are cycled back into the program to help build additional Habitat homes for families in need.
“Our present Habitat homeowners help future local families experience the dream of homeownership with their mortgage payment each month”, said LeAnn Hillam, Habitat for Humanity of Utah County’s Volunteer and Family Services Manager.
Habitat for Humanity believes in giving families with real needs a hand up, not a handout. This means that families are carefully vetted and prepared for home ownership.
Before being approved, families applying for a Habitat for Humanity home go through an extensive qualification process. Each family is selected based on their ability to make a monthly mortgage payment, their need, and their willingness to partner with HFHUC.
In addition, each family will put in 300-450 hours of “sweat equity” working on their own home and other Habitat homes being built in Utah County, working at the ReStore and taking financial education and home maintenance classes.
“Taking part in the actual building of the house helps families gain a deeper appreciation for it as well as helps them learn how to take care of it,” said Alan Hill, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Utah County.
Hill continued, “Habitat for Humanity doesn’t just offer homeownership to those who would never be able to purchase a home through conventional means — it changes families lives.”
Habitat for Humanity of Utah County is currently seeking applicants for their affordable homeownership program. Open enrollment began Feb. 24 and runs through March 12 at 5 p.m.
Qualification information and applications may be picked up 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, at the Habitat for Humanity Orem office, located at 340 S. Orem Blvd.
To learn more about the affordable homeowner program, or how to donate or volunteer, go to https://habitatuc.org or email info@habitatuc.org