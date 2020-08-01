Home is more than where we live. It’s where everything begins.
Home is where we start and raise our family. Home is where we teach our children right from wrong; that what is just from that what is unjust.
Home is now where our kids go to school and where we go to work. Home is where new entrepreneurs and start-ups build their dream.
Home is where we gather around a table with friends and family, and build the bonds that build our community. If there is no home, there is no community. If there is no community, there are no schools, hospitals, businesses or government. It all starts with a home.
For far too many, home is either non-existent or exists in a state that will leave you speechless. At Habitat for Humanity of Utah County, we don’t give away homes, we give opportunity, we give hope, we give those who’ve never had a chance, a chance. We give a hand-up, not a hand-out. Ours is not just an investment in one family, it’s an investment in the next generation and in the future of our community and all that it stands for.
We are excited to announce that we have wrapped up our new homeowner family selection process for 2020. We held family orientation meetings over several days in late February, where almost 100 people attended. Following the orientation, and during a two-week open enrollment period, we received an overwhelming number of applications for a new Habitat home.
It was both a grueling and heartbreaking process to see so many families in need that could benefit from our program, knowing that we could only select three families. Unfortunately, we only have three homesites left in our subdivision off Geneva Road in Orem.
We’re expecting to break ground on a new home for the first family in August and finish their home by early spring. Our two remaining homes will start as soon as we’ve raised the appropriate funding to complete the homes. Once complete, this small subdivision will have provided homes for five families, including 18 children. The average age of the 18 children is just under 7 years old. It’s heartwarming to know that we’ve provided long-term stability for this many children in our community in such a short period of time.
We recognize that now, more than ever, we need to come together as individuals, companies and communities to build. Build inclusion; build acceptance; build opportunity; build reform; build justice, build hope; build a home. These are uncertain and challenging times for all of us.
At Habitat, we remain steadfast in our commitment and our mission to provide homes, communities and hope to as many deserving families in Utah County that we can. The demand significantly exceeds the supply that we can offer with our current resources. We hope that you will join us and support us in any way you can.
A monetary donation is always needed and welcomed. However, it can be as simple and rewarding as shopping, donating or volunteering in our ReStores or just coming out for a few hours to lend a helping hand on a build shift.
We welcome you, we thank you and we look forward to seeing you soon.
Visit www.habitatuc.org to learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Utah County and how you can help build homes, communities and hope.