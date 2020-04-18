April 2020 marks the official 19th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, or SAAM. This year’s campaign is “It’s Time to Talk About It,” and aims to build safe, healthy and respectful relationships.
Why would sexual assault awareness be important for us here in Utah County? A common belief is that it doesn’t happen here. But rape is the only violent crime in Utah that occurs at a higher rate than the rest of the nation.
The roots of the movement toward rape crisis services and increased awareness go back to the 1940s and 1950s along with the era of the beginning of the civil rights movement. These efforts were championed by black women and women of color such as Rosa Parks and others lead efforts on race-based and gender-based violence. Open discussion of sexual assault and domestic violence were limited at this time, but activists for equal rights began to challenge the status quo.
In the 1970s, San Francisco was the site of the first rape crisis center and held the first “Take Back the Night” event in response to violence women experienced while walking the city’s streets after sundown. By the 1980s, these sexual assault awareness activities had expanded to violence against men, and males began participating to raise awareness. The following decades mobilized survivors and advocates to call for legislation and funding that would support survivors, such as the Violence Against Women Act of 1993.
In an effort to further coordinate awareness and prevention, several organizations were formed. One of these was the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC). The largest of these organizations is Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). According to RAINN sexual violence affects hundreds of thousands of Americans each year, one every 73 seconds. Only 5 out of every 1,000 rapists end up in prison.
One in 3 Utah women will experience some type of sexual assault in their lifetime and 1 in 8 will be raped. In 2008, Utah’s reported rape rate was 63.7 per 100,000 females compared to the U.S. rate of 57.4 per 100,000 females. However, the majority of rapes (88.2%) are never reported to law enforcement, indicating that sexual violence in Utah is grossly underreported.
The Center for Women and Children in Crisis has been serving Utah and Juab counties for 35 years providing domestic violence emergency sheltering and a mobile sexual assault response team to the hospital where the victims are present, along with Wasatch Forensic Nurses. The center has a team of about 100 very dedicated, amazing volunteers. They have to attend 40 hours of training before they can be on the team and even pay for their own background certification for the State of Utah. These volunteers are on call at least for 24 hours at a time, sometimes responding to three or more calls in a day. Our crisis team has been responding to an increase of about 15% in calls since the COVID-19 crisis started.
As far as treatment, the center’s sexual assault therapists do three ongoing groups, one a closed intensive therapy group that treats about 30 clients each year in three 16-week sessions. The other group is a Shame Group based on Brene Brown concepts and is open to any survivor. The center currently has 30+ clients in individual therapy and provides 100 hours of individual therapy to survivors of sexual assault each month.
Often, overlooked is the sexual assault of men. A CDC study found that, in the U.S., 1 in 71 men had been raped or suffered an attempt within their lifetime. We do see male victims of sexual assault but believe a very small percentage either report or seek services. All of our crisis and therapeutic services are free.
Typically, the center holds a community event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, such as a 5K Run with community partners with a booth, music and a good time. Also a Walk in Her Shoes Event, where community leaders don women’s shoes and walk a mile. Due to the COVID-19 virus we will schedule an alternative event later in the year.