Change has been a constant companion in the past few months, but even in a changing world certain needs remain the same. One such need is blood donations.
As hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations. The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and the American Red Cross decided to take pre-emptive action and collaborate to host one of the largest blood drive efforts the Utah-Nevada region has ever organized. With the health and safety of donors, volunteers and staff in mind, Vivint Smart Home Arena was opened up to allow for appropriate social distancing and execution of additional precautions of the highest standards. At the onset, with five days and 1,000 appointments at the ready, temperature checks and sanitization measures were put in place. As staff and volunteers arrived with masks on, the drive began.
From the moment donors entered the main entrance, they knew the experience was unique. Everyone was outfitted with a mask, and those who didn’t have one were provided one. Temperature checks at the door gave way to socially distanced registration and donation sites, all under the roof of an arena that for many was familiar and beloved. However, the unusual experience made it all the more impactful. The enthusiasm and dedication of staff, volunteers and donors participating in such a meaningful act during these especially trying times was palpable.
“It was a great experience to partner with the Larry H. Miller group and see the community come together to be able to see something bigger than the chaos that’s happening in the world right now,” said Paige Hansen, donor recruitment representative for the Utah-Nevada region.
The immense effort and forethought that went into creating a safe and organized environment for donations paid off. What resulted was the collection of 715 units of blood that could save upwards of 1,000 lives during COVID-19. Moving forward, the drive will serve as a model for what successful outreach, cooperative effort and dedication to giving back can look like in spite of these uncharted times.
