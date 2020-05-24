It was one of those wake up calls Disaster Action Team (DAT) team members dread but prepare for and accept.
In the early morning hours of April 16, a request for Red Cross assistance was requested for an apartment fire in South Salt Lake. This was a big one, three alarm. As DAT members do, they threw on their red vests and headed out. The team consisted of Albert Bos, Carly Forbush, Eric Pease, Tina Spencer and Dennis Van Roosendal.
The scene was to be unlike previous ones because of COVID-19. Families that had been sheltering in place were now suddenly displaced, 24 units in all. Plus a large number of family vehicles had been destroyed. This was a going to be a big challenge not only to begin meeting with families, but to adhere to safety and social distancing protocols.
Part of the solution came in the form of UTA buses set up to accommodate meeting with residents who were forced to evacuate their homes in such a hurry. Some didn’t even have shoes. To make matters worse, there were periods of snow and rain that morning. The buses provided a warm and safe place where DAT responders could conduct client interviews and administer assistance.
As part of the new normal, Red Cross volunteers are also providing relief services after home fires virtually, in coordination with local fire departments. Connecting with families by phone or video calls, we’re helping to provide support like lodging, health and mental health services, and emergency financial assistance, as well as link people to available recovery resources.
When all was said and done, the mission in this case was carried out and care and comfort were given to these families in their darkest hour. As the sun rose so did the spirits of those being taken care of. As usual, our volunteers answered the call, even at 3 a.m.
