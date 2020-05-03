“Without this program, my family wouldn’t have been blessed to eat. Thank you for making life a little easier to bear,” wrote a Utah Valley resident recently about Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry. Food insecurity occurs for a variety of reasons. During recent weeks, it is occurring more and more due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying job layoffs and loss of income.
Tabitha’s Way’s 10th anniversary comes at a time when needs are great. Donations have decreased over the last few weeks as food insecurity has increased. That’s the predicament that food banks and pantries are in across the country. Here in Utah County, the story is the same.
Tabitha’s Way in Spanish Fork has been helping individuals and families in need since 2010. In 2016, Tabitha’s Way in American Fork began operating with the same mission. Recently, past and present clients of Tabitha’s Way were asked to share their stories to help mark the anniversary. These stories illustrate how food donations and volunteers can change and save lives.
“I am a single parent and I have been unable to receive any support from my children’s father. The food and assistance I received from Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry allowed me to go back to school and get my nursing degree so that I could improve my life and give my children hope for a better future,” wrote one client.
“I have schizophrenia. A lot of people don’t understand me or what difficulties I face each day to just stay alive. Some days I can function better than others. I have a hard time talking to people and I can’t seem to find a place to work. People look at me and think I am just being lazy or that I don’t want to work. I look at them and wish I could be like them. I wish I could be anyone but me. I live in the basement of a house that belongs to my aunt. I do odd jobs and do what I can to earn an income, but I don’t have enough to pay for everything I need. No one makes me feel bad at Tabitha’s. They make me feel welcome. I think they are happy to see me. I don’t feel ashamed. I get food so I can eat,” wrote another client.
“I’m 96 years old and I used to grow all my food. I served my country and am a retired veteran. I am supposed to drink these special drinks to make sure I get enough food, but I can’t afford them. Tabitha’s saves the drinks for me and gives me the food that I need. I’m too old to grow my food now,” reads another story.
“I am disabled and walk with my dog two blocks to get to Tabitha’s Way so I can get food. I rent a house with other people but all I can afford to pay for is a room that is actually a hallway. I don’t get good sleep because people walk through my room all the time. I can’t drive and I don’t have any family that can help me,” is the story of another Utah Valley resident.
Even during these difficult times, volunteering and donating are continuing. More is needed. For information about contributing to the efforts of Tabitha’s Way food pantries, go to http://TabithasWay.org. For information about helping others through Community Action Services and Food Bank, go to https://communityactionprovo.org.