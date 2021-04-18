Transition is a word we use often when working with youth who are getting close to graduating from high school or “aging out” of specific programs.
All youth transition from high school to the next step in their life whether it be working or college. However, transition for students with special needs who have had an Individual Education Plan or IEP require a more detailed plan.
We are winding down another school year, so it is natural that there would be programs available to these students and their families to understand what their options are and what resources are available.
First, the Utah Parent Center website shows several different virtual training courses available to these students and families looking for help with transitions. Their calendar of events can be found on their website at utahparentcenter.org.
Another opportunity that is coming up virtually on Wednesday is a Transition Mentoring Event. This is being conducted by Goldman Sachs from 9-11 a.m. It is available for youth between the ages of 14 and 21. The deadline for registration is Monday.
The participants will observe a typical workday, identify necessary skills, and learn about potential internships or employment prospects. In its description of the event the website states “through mentoring, students and job seekers visit a business to learn what it means to work in that field or occupation. Mentoring is beneficial for both the business mentors and students to advance their career development and personal growth.”
With any questions regarding this virtual event, contact Suzy Sanchez at smsanchez@utah.gov or call (801) 887-9522. There is no charge to register but registration is on a first-come basis. Registration is available at: goldmansachstransitionmentoring42121.eventbrite.com.