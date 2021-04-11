Recorded studies and reports regarding autism go back as far as the early 1900s, but it wasn’t until 1991 that the federal government made autism a special education category.
By doing this it became a category in the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) which opened the doors for children with autism to get special education services.
Obviously this was a huge step forward for individuals diagnosed in the spectrum to give them an opportunity to get an education and work toward adult independence. For a while though, there wasn’t a next step or path for them to follow if they were interested in pursuing higher education. Mainstream colleges are not equipped to provide the special accommodations necessary to help them navigate through the extra challenges they face in a typical college setting.
Fortunately for students currently enrolled in college and individuals who are not enrolled but have a high school diploma and are considering higher education and an autism diagnosis, there is the Passages program at Utah Valley University to assist them. These individuals must also have the ability to communicate and attend classes safely and independently.
Part of the “Vision” of Passages is to “empower current and prospective UVU students with autism-spectrum conditions to develop the awareness, skills and supports they will need to succeed in personal, academic and social aspects of adult life.”
The Passages program is defined on their site (https://www.uvu.edu/autism/passages/index) as “a series of classes and activities that occur every semester on campus at UVU. The program encourages enriched lives through higher education, social experiences, independent living and career guidance. Classes are generally held on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday social activities usually are scheduled every other week.” Summer dates for the program have not yet been announced.
“The series includes lecture-based classes focused on the top areas of transition, experiential classes filled with role-playing, interactive games and activities designed to increase confidence and understanding with other students, activities designed around student interests and motivations, support for parents in a classroom setting and access to enhanced support from social work interns on individualized goals and unique needs.” (https://www.uvu.edu/autism/passages/index) The fee for the Passages program is $300 and registration can be completed online.