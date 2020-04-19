The past few weeks have been challenging for all of us in many ways. The impact that COVID-19 has had on our communities has been significant for all, and severe for many.
But even during this time of uncertainty and stress, I have been humbled to see how much people in Utah County — and across the world — are doing to respond to these urgent needs. It has been so gratifying to see how our community members have come together to make sure that we are taking care of each other.
I am never prouder to be a part of this community than when we see how neighbors here take care of each other during times of crisis. I’ve heard so many stories of people who have started sewing face masks for their neighbors, people who are donating essential home supplies to those who are elderly, and people who are donating extra funds and food so that those in greatest need can access those essential resources.
I’ve heard stories of our wonderful school teachers who are reaching out online to make sure their students still feel loved and connected, and of our dedicated and compassionate healthcare workers who are sacrificing their own time and risking their own health to make sure those who are ill can receive the best possible care. And I’ve seen so many people make personal sacrifices so that relief funds and other essential services can remain in operation. I want to give a special thanks to the many United Way donors who have stepped up during this critical time to not only continued giving, but to increase their donations generously.
Many of our great partner agencies in Utah County are working diligently to not only make sure their regular services can continue, but also to meet these new challenges. Many of their staff members and volunteers are working harder than ever to make sure those who are most at-risk in our community have the support they need.
Here at United Way, our programs have adapted to make sure that we can still provide those resources that our community needs. The volunteers at the South Franklin Community Center are providing services like STEM classes, piano lessons and reading clubs virtually. Welcome Baby is doing virtual home visits and playgroup through Facebook Live. Facebook Live is also being used by EveryDay Learners to hold reading groups. Even our VITA program is offering virtual appointments!
Financial donations, in-kind gifts and volunteer time will continue to be essential for local nonprofit organizations long after the COVID-19 crisis wanes, especially because so many of these partners are faced with rising demands for services and decreased ability to fundraise. By continuing to give generously of our own resources, we can help ensure that everyone can receive the help they need — whether that help is needed today, next week or a year from now.
As we start to look toward the future, when the crisis caused by COVID-19 starts to recede, I am confident that our community will continue to respond to meet those longer-term needs. Healing does not always happen quickly. There are many challenges facing us that will last for longer than we may like, but I am optimistic that we will emerge from this time a stronger and more united community. Utah County is truly a unique place, filled with caring individuals, and we will continue to take care of each other. Thank you for your ongoing support and compassion. Together, we will overcome this crisis and we will make it through.
If you are looking for a way to increase your impact and support more families in our community, please visit http://unitedwayuc.org.