As we approach the beginning of another school year, I am reminded again of the importance of making sure all of our kids have the support they need.
This year, school may look a little different; children and youth may be spending more time at home, connecting with teachers and classmates online rather than in the classroom. But no matter where learning takes place, one thing remains constant: Our kids need our support in order to be successful.
That’s why United Way of Utah County fights every day to make sure that every child has what they need to live a safe, healthy and meaningful life.
The challenges that our community has faced this year have only increased the need for each of us to step up and do what we can to make sure that our youngest children, as well as our teenagers, can thrive.
More and more evidence shows that the early childhood years are crucial for development, and disruptions during those years can make it challenging for children to develop the skills they need to be successful in later life.
In many cases, those fundamental skills are learned through interactions with other children in educational settings.
As a recent article entitled “School Closures Damage the Youngest Children” by Christine VanDeVelde published in the Wall Street Journal stated: “In settings like day care and pre-K programs, children are put together with strangers, who become collaborators in play and then friends. Those who go on to kindergarten without significant play time with other children will lack the social skills to form friendships and be part of a classroom community. They may not know how to read social cues, empathize, see another person’s point of view, or even regulate their bodies.”
While the health and safety of our community necessitates changes in the way we hold school this year, it is even more important for us as community members to find ways to make sure the children in our lives can still experience this type of play.
We know that our children will face challenges this year — including learning loss due to school closures and increases in anxiety and depression, as well as other challenges related to financial instability. These challenges only increase when our children don’t have strong support networks that they interact with on a regular basis.
In order to make sure that our kids can succeed this year, and for years to come, we need to step up. We each need to look at what we can offer, whether it be through financial donations, volunteer time or raising awareness of these issues.
One way to help is by supporting United Way programs that fight to make sure kids are literate, emotionally strong and live in financially stable households.
Over the past few years, our EveryDay Strong initiative has helped hundreds of parents and other trusted adults learn skills and strategies to help them support youth who are struggling with anxiety and depression. As our community has adapted to face the new challenges that have come this year, it has become even more apparent that these skills and strategies are essential for our children.
Earlier this summer, one parent who attended a virtual EveryDay Strong training expressed appreciation for these resilience skills: “You know how as parents we kind of lament that kids don’t come with handbooks? Well, I feel like these are proven instructions, so it was awesome. Made me realize I have some work to do with my kids in connection and safety.”
The tools that this parent received during this training will empower this family to increase their resilience and strengthen their relationships during this challenging time.
Another United Way program that has become more and more essential for our community this year is our Digital Inclusion program.
With so many organizations transitioning their services to virtual or online only — including many medical practitioners and classrooms — it has become more important, now more than ever before, that everyone in our community have access to digital devices and skills.
Thanks to the generous volunteers and donors that support Digital Inclusion, families have been able to receive computers as well as tutoring that empower them to access important virtual resources.
This year, our Digital Inclusion team is launching a new Connected Communities initiative, which aims to collect and distribute 1,500 devices. The primary partner in this initiative will be local schools, which play such a crucial role in supporting local children and their families.
While the aims of this initiative are ambitious, we are excited about the impact that this project will have on our community and are confident that community members will once again step up to meet these urgent needs.
While the start of this school year is different from years past, we have a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community to support our children. As we donate, volunteer and advocate for programs and resources that support children and their families, we can make sure that they can thrive even during these disruptive times.
To learn more about how you can help fight for children in our community, please visit unitedwayuc.org.