With COVID-19’s severe impact on our daily lives, I am reminded more and more of the importance of United Way’s three impact areas: education, income and health.
Interestingly, each of these areas has borne the brunt of COVID-19’s effects. Not only has the pandemic affected the health of so many, particularly those who are most vulnerable in our communities, but it has also impacted the livelihoods of local families and small businesses. Of course, it has also changed the way our children learn — from in-person to online classes.
While it can be intimidating and even frustrating to think about recovery, I believe that we can and will recover from this pandemic. How? By once again focusing on those three areas. As we return to the proven principles of EveryDay Strong, EveryDay Learners, and EveryDay Support, individuals, families, neighborhoods, and our entire community will recover more quickly and more completely from the effects of COVID-19.
Each of these three initiatives, which tackles health, education and income, was designed to meet urgent needs in our community. Although we did not yet know how urgent these needs would become, we knew that local families faced challenges related to mental health and resilience, early childhood education and providing for basic needs. Thanks to the vision and foresight of so many of our community leaders (including our board members here at United Way), the tools for our individual and family recovery are already in place.
EveryDay Strong works to reverse community trends of rising anxiety and depression among young people in Utah County. Over the past few months, we have all experienced uncertainty and stress to an unprecedented degree. This has been difficult for all of us, particularly for our children and for those who were already struggling with anxiety or depression. None of us will respond in the same way to these emotional challenges, and it is important to have compassion for each other as we heal. It has never been more important to make sure that our needs to feel safe, connected and confident are met.
Dr. Matt Swenson, who is currently serving as the chair of United Way of Utah County’s EveryDay Strong Panel of Experts, recently discussed the importance of EveryDay Strong principles in a Radio West interview.
“When you ask about long-term outcomes and looking ahead, this is going to be a very person-by-person response,” Swenson explained. “We want to ask specifically kids how they are doing, [but] the other truth [is] that kids during difficult times do about as well as their parents do.”
We must not only meet our physical health demands, but our relationship and emotional health demands as well. Positive emotional connections are crucial to long-term recovery for our families and for our community.
Another critical element for our long-term recovery is education and supporting our children as they learn. As many parents have discovered, teaching is not an easy job — especially when you are also trying to keep up with your own work responsibilities and other family needs. We have never been so grateful for our children’s teachers than we are right now!
But for our children to truly learn and succeed, we all need to help. The summer slide — the inevitable loss of knowledge between school years — will doubtless be even more challenging this year. But the principles of EveryDay Learners can mitigate this phenomenon. If we as friends, neighbors, grandparents and community members resolve to make education and literacy a priority in our own circles of influence, all our community’s children will succeed not only this year, but in all the years to come.
Of course, it is difficult to address these needs for resilience and for education without also acknowledging that many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet and provide those most basic necessities for their children. With workforce reductions, families who were doing well or getting by on pre-pandemic incomes suddenly lost their abilities to provide for themselves. It is crucial for us to continue to give whatever we can — whether that’s canned food for local food banks or financial donations to support housing costs — to help our neighbors get back on their feet. EveryDay Support, which is our newest initiative, works to make sure those needs are met so everyone can find peace of mind and move forward as we emerge from the effects of the pandemic.
If there is one thing we’ve learned from this experience, it is that when our community comes together, great things can happen. We’ve seen so many miracles occur when people are willing to give what they can and help where they are needed.
So today, I plead with you to recommit to do more to help children this summer, build healthy connections with youth, and give your time and financial resources to help those affected by the pandemic. Things will change. The pandemic, eventually, will end. But we will continue to need your help and support to make sure that we can all recover from this experience together. By being an EveryDay Learner, by helping yourself and others be EveryDay Strong, and by providing EveryDay Support, our community will pull through and be better than we ever were. Thank you for what you have done, and what you continue to do, to help all of us heal.