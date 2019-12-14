As we at United Way continue to try to discover the best ways to strengthen and support the children in our community, I am becoming more and more convinced that grandparents are our community’s secret weapon.
My awareness of the power of grandparents has been heightened as I watch the love and compassion of my daughter-in-law’s grandparents, Melody and Val Asay, as they interact with their grandchildren. I have been so inspired by their ability to accept, support and participate in their grandchildren’s lives.
I also think of my good neighbors Ned and Claralyn Hill, both of whom I have worked with professionally. I have now come to love and appreciate another side of them and am inspired by how important they see their role as grandparents.
They have a naturally loving way of supporting their grandchildren, and they create those connections by providing warmth and acceptance as only grandparents can do.
These examples align so perfectly with what we are seeing with our EveryDay Strong initiative, which focuses on reducing anxiety and depression in kids. We are understanding that kids need to feel safe in their relationships, they need to build strong family connections, and they need confidence to succeed. Who better to naturally provide those three things to kids than their own grandparents?
And apparently I’m not the only one to notice the power of grandparents.
I recently read a story from the BBC about mental health in Zimbabwe, where they have only 12 psychiatrists in a country of more than 16 million. To address the country’s growing rates of depression and suicide, one psychiatrist implemented friendship benches and trained and deployed more than 400 grandmothers to meet with people in their own neighborhoods.
They have found this program to be just as effective as any other method of treatment, and it is being replicated all over the world. That’s the power of grandparents.
There are actually an increasing number of studies that show the unique role of grandparents in supporting children and why grandparents are key to children’s development. I am not a grandparent yet, but I think this research gives us a reason to be more intentional in that role.
Another area where the example of grandparents reinforces to me what we are learning through our work at United Way is in our EveryDay Learners initiative.
When United Way of Utah County first started EveryDay Learners to focus on early childhood literacy, I spoke with everyone I ran into about reading with the children in their lives. I began to hear story after story of grandparents recognizing a need with their own grandchildren and making an effort to regularly read to them.
As much as we know about the importance of books and reading to young children, there are many wonderful parents who may not be able to dedicate a lot of time to that. Many parents are working hard every day to provide for their family or deal with health issues or other extenuating circumstances. It is in these situations that I hear of grandparents stepping in, spending time reading to their grandchildren and making sure they have books in their home.
I recently ran into a grandmother in the bookstore buying books for her grandchildren for Christmas. What a precious and lasting Christmas gift her grandchildren will receive and something they can cherish and connect to her throughout their lives.
I would like to invite grandparents everywhere to take the time to connect with and support your grandchildren through reading, listening or even exploring. In our community we also have many children who don’t have grandparents nearby, and I would like to invite all caring adults to watch out for those children who may need that grandparent support.
Grandparents hold a place in a child’s life that no one else holds. They can provide a support and love that no one else can. I would like to thank all the grandparents in our community for what they are doing to build up their grandchildren and by extension our own neighborhoods.