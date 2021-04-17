Over recent weeks, there’s a story that’s come to my mind repeatedly. It’s a simple story, but it contains a message that I think is so important for us to remember — one that will help us ensure that we are helping others in the best ways we can. Today, I’d like to share that story with you.
There was once a small community that was filled with caring people who wanted to support each other. At the edge of this small town, there was a dangerous cliff. Despite the dangers of the cliff, the local children loved playing at the edge of town. As you may imagine, this led to many injuries when children fell down the edge of the cliff.
Because the community members were so caring, they were very concerned about these injuries. They came together to think of something they could do to make things better. After much discussion, they decided to buy the best ambulance available in order to provide top-of-the-line care to anyone who fell down the cliff.
After buying the ambulance, the members of the community started sleeping more easily because they knew that any time someone fell down the cliff, the ambulance would be there to pick them up and take care of them. Every time they heard the ambulance sirens, they knew that they were making a difference. They knew that because they cared, things were better than they had been before.
Over the years, they upgraded the ambulance and added more and more features in order to demonstrate their commitment to caring for their community. One day, a stranger came to town and they were so excited to show him their ambulance. After looking it over and checking out the cliff, the stranger had a novel idea:
“What if I helped you design a protective fence on top of the cliff in order to keep people from falling down in the first place?”
The caring people in the community thought about his offer, but responded, “Fences don’t have sirens. How will we know we’re making a difference if we can’t hear the sirens from the ambulance?” They thanked the stranger for his offer but declined it. The stranger shrugged and continued on to the next town.
I love this story, because it teaches us the importance of protective action in our communities. There always will be a place for the ambulances — for solutions that can meet urgent needs. But the more we can protect each other from falling down the cliff in the first place, the easier it will be to meet those urgent needs while making sure that everyone has the resources they need to thrive.
There are so many examples in our own community of programs and services that are working diligently to build those types of protective fences. At United Way of Utah County, for example, the EveryDay Strong and EveryDay Learners initiatives are both results of the foresight of community leaders. They had the wisdom to recognize challenges facing our kids and the experience necessary to develop effective solutions that support children and the people who surround them. By equipping parents, neighbors, teachers, grandparents and friends with the tools to support children as they learn and as they develop resilience, these initiatives provide protective barriers that will keep our kids safe.
Another recent example of how protective services can strengthen our community is a grant that our South Franklin Community Center received last fall to assist families in southwest Provo who were financially impacted by COVID-19. This grant provided funds to cover rent, utilities, and other essential services for families and individuals who were unable to provide for those needs due to the impacts of the pandemic. Several of the recipients of this assistance lost jobs due to the pandemic. Others received assistance to care for family members who were ill or received help paying for car insurance and other necessities.
Because South Franklin Community Center has strong relationships with local partners, including The Boulders Apartments and community organizations such as Community Action Services and Food Bank, they were able to make sure that the funds were used to support those who most needed a little extra help to keep going. Thanks to this grant and those partnerships, 39 families were able to get back on their feet and were referred to long-term support programs that will help them stay on their feet.
Each of these projects demonstrates the impact that we can have by intervening early. As we focus on building those preventative fences, we can help each other avoid so many of those more urgent, more challenging needs. And by doing so, we will alleviate the stress on our crucial urgent need services. After all, a caring community needs both a sturdy protective fence and a quality ambulance in order to stay strong and healthy. Together, we can make sure that we are using our resources in the best way to protect and support each other.