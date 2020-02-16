Over the past few weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about the way the holidays seem to bring out the best in our community. During each new Sub for Santa season, I’m inspired again by the generosity that so many people in our community show towards children and families who need some extra help during that special time of year.
I am continually amazed by the amount of support our community receives during the holidays. And each year, I wonder how much greater an impact this generosity could have if it wasn’t limited to just Christmas time — if we could tap into that spirit of giving throughout the rest of the year.
This year, I was inspired by some visionary and generous donors who realize the need for ongoing support for local families throughout the year. A prime example of this generosity is the Brutten Family Foundation. The Brutten Family Foundation, although a relative newcomer to Utah County, has already demonstrated a sincere commitment to the well-being of our community. This holiday season, they exemplified that commitment through a leadership gift to the Sub for Santa+ initiative.
They realized that needs don’t end with the end of the calendar year, and they wanted to make sure that their impact would be felt beyond the holidays. Their generous donation of $50,000 will support local families year-round. Thanks to their generous gift, families in Utah County will be able to access needed resources and services like tax preparation assistance, medical care, and basic necessities long after the snow melts and the skies clear.
In addition to the Brutten Family Foundation, there are hundreds of others in our community who have caught the vision of such long-term impact. There are so many individuals and families who give generously throughout the year because they understand that the challenges so many families face are complex, and require long-term support to overcome.
While not everyone is able to give at similar levels, I believe that there is something each of us can do to make sure that our gifts of money, resources, and time have the same kind of impact as the Brutten Family Foundation’s gift.
Each of us has something to offer that can strengthen our community. Whether it be a financial donation that allows dozens of families to receive food through Community Action Services and Food Bank or a gift of time and energy to learn how to prepare tax returns for low-income families, our efforts matter. And by dedicating ourselves to give whatever we can, as often as we can, we will be able to build up our neighborhoods so we can all thrive.
As more and more of our community members catch this vision of long-term support, I want to assure you that United Way is working hard to make sure that we have the best data and research available to make sure that your support has the greatest impact possible. By making sure that we have the most up-to-date information about both challenges and opportunities in our community, we can help make sure that the impact of your generosity lasts far beyond the moment of giving.
This new year is sure to bring new challenges and opportunities to our community. I believe that the generous spirit of Utah County will rise to the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities. So my challenge to each of us this year is to discover how we can become a part of this generosity, and how we can individually make a lasting impact on our community. By doing so, we can help make sure that families who were struggling during last year’s holidays are in a better situation by next Christmas. We can make sure that all of our kids have the opportunity to thrive this year. And we can build those bonds of friendship and support that are so crucial to strong neighborhoods.
Thank you to all those who work tirelessly and give generously to our community. And thank you to all those who are catching the vision and making a lasting impact on the lives of so many in Utah County.
For more information about how you can make a long-lasting difference in our community, please visit http://unitedwayuc.org.