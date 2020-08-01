There are many amazing community members who support United Way of Utah County’s work, from volunteers to donors to local leaders.
But today, I’d like to spotlight some members of United Way’s Board of Directors. None of the work that we do would be possible without our board’s support, and if I had enough space, I would love to introduce you to each and every board member. Each of them has a unique story that demonstrates the great good they do in our community, and their impact is often incalculable.
Two people who demonstrate the impact that our board members have are Janae Moss and Scott Barlow. Janae has recently completed serving a two-year term as the United Way board chair, and Scott has recently begun his two-year term in that position. Both of these leaders truly exemplify what it means to LIVE UNITED.
Janae has been a dedicated member of United Way’s Board of Directors since 2012. Before joining the board, Janae was a dedicated volunteer with several United Way programs, including Help Me Grow and Welcome Baby.
Throughout her many years of service, I have been impressed by Janae’s innate gift for leadership. She has had vast experience in our local community and has lived in nearly every neighborhood of Provo. These experiences allow her to empathize with community members from all walks of life. She is one of the best at relating to other people that I’ve ever seen, and she has the biggest heart.
Barbara Leavitt, United Way’s community impact director, has worked closely with Janae from the very beginning of Janae’s service and knows her well.
“Janae Moss has held many volunteer positions at United Way, including Welcome Baby Visitor, Help Me Grow parent champion, Women United co-chair, board member and board chair. She has been a true friend to our community.”
Barbara continued, “A true friend is always willing to help you no matter what the circumstances, always uplifting and giving you new perspectives on how to improve your work, always genuine in their love and interest for those most vulnerable within our community. I don’t know if there is a greater compliment than a true friend.”
As a true friend to our community and United Way, Janae has always made time for us. As the prominent local business owner of a large business, the mother of a large family, and a university student, Janae’s time is often limited. Despite these many important responsibilities, Janae has always found time to look for creative ways to help solve our community’s problems. Her commitment to community and the concept of “neighbor” is exemplary in everything she does. Her life is about helping people grow and being strong, and we are so grateful for her service as board chair these past two years.
Scott Barlow, the CEO of Revere Health, also has been serving as a member of United Way’s Board of Directors since 2012. His professional accomplishments are truly impressive, and the leadership he has given to Utah’s largest independent physician group is inspiring. Scott’s ability to see the big picture around any issue allows him to analyze situations and recommend the best course of action. He brings vast experience in the world of helping people, and we are so grateful for his willingness to share that leadership with us here at United Way.
Despite his many important time commitments, Scott has always made time to use his expertise to support our community. He is always the first to sign up to volunteer, the first to ask what he can do to help, and the first to propose innovative solutions to our community’s challenges. His dedication to serving the people of Utah County is unparalleled.
For example, during our Angel Tree season we occasionally have gifts that need to be delivered on short notice, late at night, or early in the morning. Scott and his family have always been the first to volunteer to help, even at inconvenient times. His can-do attitude has helped so many people in our community, and we look forward to the continued impact he will have as he transitions into his new board chair position.
Both Janae and Scott prioritize the needs of our community, and use their extensive experience to make the lives of those around them better and more resilient. Thanks to them and our other board members, United Way programs are able to expand, adapt and improve to meet the ever-changing needs of our community. Their leadership and vision help us make sure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to thrive.
To learn more about United Way of Utah County, please visit http://unitedwayuc.org.