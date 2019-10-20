Fall is a busy time here at United Way of Utah County.
We are not only working on some major volunteer projects — including our Day of Caring event in September and our Sub for Santa program which starts at the beginning of November — but we are also working with many great corporate partners to facilitate their annual employee giving campaigns. This time of year is always humbling and inspiring, as we work with so many great people who are so generous with their time and resources.
Today, I’d like to spotlight some of the great volunteers who work so hard to help their colleagues make a difference in our community. These volunteers serve as United Way campaign leaders at their respective companies, and they do so much to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to give.
One truly exemplary campaign leader who has been a supporter of United Way for years is Julie Hatchett, the community relations manager at Brigham Young University. Each year, Julie goes above and beyond to make sure BYU employees know about giving opportunities and where their donations go to make the biggest impact in our community. But Julie doesn’t just run the most successful university United Way fundraising campaign in the country; she also makes sure BYU employees have the opportunity to volunteer in our community. Thanks to Julie, hundreds of BYU employees participate in volunteer projects during our Day of Caring event each year. Julie is a wonderful example of the impact one dedicated and passionate volunteer can have.
Another long-term corporate supporter of United Way is Xactware. Amy Alldredge, the campaign leader at Xactware, continues to strengthen a long-term partnership between our organizations. Amy has been such a dedicated volunteer, and has done so much to make sure that everyone at Xactware has the opportunity to give of their time and resources to areas they care about. Just last month, a team of Xactware volunteers lead by Amy completed some amazing projects at Community Action Services and Food Bank during our Day of Caring event. Thanks to their great work, Community Action now has a more beautiful and welcoming facility. Amy’s leadership has been essential not only to Xactware’s Day of Caring project, but to their ongoing financial support of United Way of Utah County.
Holly Kent, the community relations specialist at Revere Health, is another great volunteer. Although she has only been the campaign leader for a couple of years, Holly has made an amazing impact on Revere Health. Under the supportive direction of Revere Health CEO Scott Barlow, Holly has made the United Way giving campaign part of the Revere Health culture. Thanks to her hard work, Revere Health employees have the opportunity to contribute generously and make our community a better place.
Another campaign leader I’d like to spotlight is Clay Witte from Duncan Aviation. Since Duncan Aviation first came to Provo, Clay has been a staunch supporter of our local community. Not only do Duncan Aviation employees participate in Day of Caring and other volunteer events, they also donate generously to United Way programs that support families in Utah County. Clay and the rest of the Duncan Aviation team demonstrate the impact that one organization can have by committing early to make a difference.
I’ve highlighted just a few of the many amazing people in our community. Thanks to volunteers like Julie, Amy, Holly, Scott and Clay, thousands of families in Utah County are able to access the help and resources they need to live full and happy lives. Even though each of us can only do so much, by combining our efforts, time and funds we will be able to make a difference for years to come.