Like many people, Lucia Leon found herself furloughed in the spring of 2020. After three months of living on her savings, she packed a UHaul and moved from Las Vegas back to Utah, renting a room from a good friend.
Her situation brought back memories of when she first moved to Utah from Venezuela in 2014. Back then, she received help from a local food pantry until she got a job. Now, in 2020, she needed a food pantry again. This time, she went to Community Action Services and Food Bank to receive not only food but also education.
With these resources, she has been empowered to turn her financial situation around, and she plans to purchase her first home in March 2021. Here are the steps she took and some dos and don’ts she learned along the way.
Take advantage of courses
While Leon was waiting in line at the food pantry one day, she noticed a poster advertising financial education courses.
She had a basic understanding of how to keep track of finances, having read books and taken a few classes at her church. But, eager to learn more, she signed up for CASFB’s financial management courses and homebuyer education classes.
Some of the skills and lessons she learned included the following:
- How to set realistic goals and plan her financial future,
- How to improve her credit score,
- What collection agencies can and can’t do,
- How to buy a house,
- How to keep detailed financial records.
She also learned that by taking the right steps, she could afford to buy a house.
“It’s a reality — I can get a house! It’s not just a dream,” she said. “The knowledge [I gained from these classes will help me] with buying a house and for the rest of my life.”
Don’t focus on appearances
One of the barriers to receiving help is wanting to maintain a lifestyle for the benefit of friends and family.
“When I told my friends I was going to a food pantry, they said, ‘Don’t ask for charity,’” Leon recalled. “The impression is that it’s humiliating. But I’m not doing anything illegal, and I had been living on my savings with high rent in Vegas.”
Leon believes that bettering your life is far more important than keeping up appearances. She has found success in being upfront with friends and family about her financial situation.
“If I can’t afford to maintain a lifestyle just to pretend on Instagram and Facebook and in front of my friends, I just have to say ‘No, thank you,’ ‘It’s not in my budget this month,’ or ‘Let’s do something cheaper,’” she said.
Learn how to negotiate
After Leon was hospitalized with a COVID infection, she received a $27,000 bill.
She had been without a job, and her savings weren’t able to cover the expense. But because of what she had learned in her financial education classes, she knew how to negotiate with the hospital’s billing department.
“I told them, ‘I want to pay you. But this is my situation right now.’ I knew they couldn’t ruin my credit or freeze my bank accounts,” she explained. “I spoke with my bank about how much money they could take out each month and sent them an email with the agreement.”
She got her bill reduced from $27,000 to $10,000, all because she knew how to negotiate and advocate for herself.
Don’t use singleness as an excuse to be wasteful
As a single person, Leon has encountered the attitude that since she doesn’t have a husband or children, she doesn’t have to worry about finances. But she disagrees with that assessment.
“[Relationships start] with a single and another single who get married,” she said. If neither of them has made wise financial decisions, “then they’ll be a family with financial problems.”
She tells the story of a man she was dating who displayed a lot of red flags in regards to his financial habits. Meanwhile, Leon was keeping all her records in a physical binder.
“My life is a company; I am my own CPA,” she said.
He eventually broke up with her, telling her, “You’re like an old lady.”
She took that as a compliment. She didn’t want to spend her life with someone who wasn’t resolving his financial problems. And besides, her record-keeping system — even if it was old fashioned — was helping her better her life, boyfriend or not.
Try out an IDA
Along her journey, Leon began participating in an individual development account (IDA) program. IDAs, according to Investopedia, are “a type of savings account designed to help low-income individuals build assets and achieve financial stability and long-term self-sufficiency.”
Leon’s program offers a three-to-one match for the money she saves. She plans to use this match and her savings to put a down payment on a house in March.
Don’t be ashamed for help
“You don’t have to be ashamed when you need a little help,” Leon said. She encourages her friends to use the food bank if they need it and then stop once they achieve their financial goals.
There is a stigma associated with asking for help with food or finances, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
“[These programs are] not for ignorant people or bad people,” Leon said. “Maybe some people made bad decisions in the past, but it’s never too late to ask for help.”
Karen McCandless is the executive director of Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo. CASFB is located at 815 S. Freedom Blvd., Ste. 100. For more information on educational programs, how to make donations, upcoming classes, food drives and more, visit communityactionuc.org or call (801) 373-8200.