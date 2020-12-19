Feeding America reported that “before the COVID-19 crisis began, food insecurity in the U.S. was the lowest it had been in more than 20 years.” Now, however, “millions of people are newly experiencing food insecurity.”
In Utah County, for example, the food insecurity rate in 2018 was 10.6%. In 2020, that number is projected to have risen to 12.8%. But, at Community Action Services and Food Bank, we’ve witnessed record-breaking generosity this year.
From the Valley United Against Hunger Food Drive to Giving Tuesday, here are some examples of how Utahns have cared for each other.
Valley United Against Hunger Food Drive
Every year, students from Brigham Young and Utah Valley universities work together to raise money and collect canned food for CASFB. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many of the popular Valley United events were canceled this year.
But that didn’t stop the two universities from pulling out all the stops.
In fact, the group marked a record-breaking year, raising a total of $49,634 and collecting more than four tons of canned food during the three-week campaign. Community Action Services and Food Bank received the final monetary amount and canned food donations on Dec. 10.
“My team did amazing things this year,” said Andrew Boswell, UVU Student Alumni Association vice president of philanthropy. “The highlight was seeing more community involvement. In years past, it’s been mostly students, but we got in touch with some alumni and we can attribute 2,000 pounds of food directly to them. Seeing the community support was a highlight.”
BYU alumni, too, stepped up to help, donating over $27,000 online. In addition to the regular donations, BYU students collected funds through less-traditional means. In its first year, the “Y Run?” fun run encouraged participants to not run on Nov. 20 and then share pictures of themselves doing whatever they were doing instead.
“Our team made up this event just two weeks before everything was being canceled,” said Nick Merrill, BYU Student Alumni Association vice president of philanthropy. “We figured this was something that couldn’t be canceled. We raised almost $4,000 with this event alone, it was so popular. We’re hoping to make it an annual event.”
“It was our most successful year,” Merrill said. “It was so amazing.”
No Shave November with the Provo Police Department
The Provo Police Department also had a record-breaking year with their annual No Shave November fundraiser.
A record number of police officers and administrators participated, with a total of 43 officers donating $25 per person per month for the privilege of not shaving their beards for November and December.
“Our ‘No Shave November’ donation proceeds totalled [sic] $2675,” the department announced in a Facebook post. “We are thankful for the positive collaborative relationships we have with our community partners.”
The department presented the total donation to CASFB on Dec. 10.
Giving Tuesday and more
With the Scouting for Food and Letter Carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger food drives canceled this year, direct donations have made a huge difference. Even with the struggles of the pandemic, people have been extremely generous.
For example, on Giving Tuesday (which happened on Dec. 1, this year), the monetary donations we received through our website far exceeded every previous year. And although many corporate Christmas parties were canceled, several of those local businesses decided to donate the money they would have spent on holiday luncheons or dinners to CASFB.
All these donations offset the lack of the two major food drives this year. This money allows us to go out to purchase in bulk at competitive rates and leverage our abilities to fill our food bank.
This is part of the joy of working in human services. There are times when all you see is the horrible hardships, but then you see the amazing things that people can do.
With so many local families suffering from food insecurity and economic hardship, we are humbled by the generosity and kindness of Utah County residents. The Valley United Against Hunger Food Drive, the Provo Police Department’s No Shave November fundraiser, Giving Tuesday and other donations have made it possible for CASFB to care for our neighbors in need.
Every dollar and generous action makes a difference.